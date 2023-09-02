News / World News / Parenting advisor and social media influencer Ruby Franke arrested for alleged child abuse in Utah

Parenting advisor and social media influencer Ruby Franke arrested for alleged child abuse in Utah

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Sep 02, 2023 01:21 AM IST

Ruby Franke has been arrested for allegedly causing abuse of own son and daughter in Utah State of the United States on Wednesday.

In a very stark contrast, a parenting advisor and social media influencer named Ruby Franke has been arrested for allegedly causing abuse of own son and daughter in Utah State of the United States on Wednesday. According to a report by Sky News, Franke's 12-year-old son was rescued when he ran to a neighbour's house and asked for food and water. The woman's 10-year-old daughter was later found in a malnourished condition.

Ruby Franke(X(Formerly Twitter)/@darafaye)
Ruby Franke(X(Formerly Twitter)/@darafaye)

As per the report, the neighbour spotted duct tape on the boy's ankle and wrists and informed law enforcement. Authorities took the boy to a hospital where he was treated for deep cuts on his skin as result of being tied up with rope.

"The condition of the juvenile was so severe that they were seen by Santa Clara-Ivins EMS and transported to a local area hospital," read a press release by the Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department.

ALSO READ| ‘Duke of Sussex is wrong’: Afghanistan war hero blasts Prince Harry over his claims about media not supporting veterans

Ruby Franke's work as parenting advisor

Franke is the co-founder of a counselling organisation called "ConneXions Classroom" which gives advice on parenting. Her business partner and collaborator, Jodi Hildebrandt has also been arrested. The organisation they ran, is claimed to promote harsh methods of parenting.

Franke has also been popular for her now-defunct family YouTube channel "8 Passengers."

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out