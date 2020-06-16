e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 16, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Police choke holds to be ‘banned’ unless threat to life: US President Trump

Police choke holds to be ‘banned’ unless threat to life: US President Trump

world Updated: Jun 16, 2020 22:28 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Washington
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump (AFP)
         

Police choke holds will be banned except when an officer’s life is in danger, US President Donald Trump said Tuesday as the administration prepares reforms following the recent deaths of an unarmed black man in custody.

“As part of this new credentialing process, choke holds will be banned except if an officer’s life is at risk,” Trump said in the Rose Garden prior to signing an executive order on law enforcement reforms

“Additionally we’re looking at new advanced and powerful, less lethal weapons to help prevent deadly interactions,” he added.

tags
top news
20 Indian soldiers killed in Ladakh border clash with China’s PLA
20 Indian soldiers killed in Ladakh border clash with China’s PLA
What’s dexamethasone, the cheap steroid hailed as ‘big breakthrough’ against Covid
What’s dexamethasone, the cheap steroid hailed as ‘big breakthrough’ against Covid
‘PLA tried to change status quo’: India blames China for border clash
‘PLA tried to change status quo’: India blames China for border clash
A ‘mistake’? PM Boris merges foreign, aid departments
A ‘mistake’? PM Boris merges foreign, aid departments
China accuses India of starting ‘serious physical conflict’, quiet on details
China accuses India of starting ‘serious physical conflict’, quiet on details
Steve Smith names Pak pacer as ‘most skilful’ bowler he has faced
Steve Smith names Pak pacer as ‘most skilful’ bowler he has faced
‘Ground-breaking’: Trial shows drug cuts death risk by third in Covid cases
‘Ground-breaking’: Trial shows drug cuts death risk by third in Covid cases
India-China border faceoff: What led to escalation of tensions
India-China border faceoff: What led to escalation of tensions
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaSatyendar JainPM ModiCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVivek OberoisensexSaif Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In