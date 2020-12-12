President Trump says US Supreme Court ‘let us down’ by rejecting lawsuit

world

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 12:09 IST

President Donald Trump tweeted late Friday night that the Supreme Court “really let us down” by rejecting a lawsuit to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory. He added that the justices showed “No Wisdom, No Courage!”

The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

The Supreme Court’s order on Friday ended a desperate attempt to get legal issues rejected by state and federal judges before the nation’s highest court and subvert the will of voters. It was a stark repudiation of a legal claim that was widely regarded as dubious, yet embraced by the president, 19 Republican state attorneys general and 126 House Republicans.

Friday’s order marked the second time this week that the court had rebuffed Republican requests that it get involved in the 2020 election outcome and reject the voters’ choice, as expressed in an election regarded by both Republican and Democratic officials as free and fair. The justices turned away an appeal from Pennsylvania Republicans on Tuesday.

Trump had insisted the court would find the “wisdom” and “courage” to adopt his baseless position that the election was the product of widespread fraud and should be overturned. Trump had called the lawsuit filed by Texas against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin “the big one” that would end with the Supreme Court undoing Biden’s substantial Electoral College majority and allowing Trump to serve another four years in the White House.

In a brief order, the court said Texas does not have the legal right to sue those states because it “has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections.”

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, who have said previously the court does not have the authority to turn away lawsuits between states, said they would have heard Texas’ complaint. But they would not have done as Texas wanted — setting aside those four states’ 62 electoral votes for Biden — pending resolution of the lawsuit.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the justices “dodged. They hid behind procedure. None of those justices gave a view on the facts of the case.” Appearing Friday night on Fox News Channel’s ”Hannity,” McEnany said the legal fight would continue in state courts.

On Monday, the Electoral College meets to formally elect Biden as the next president.