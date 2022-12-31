Home / World News / Watch: Shoppers fight to buy this drink in UK. It is promoted by YouTubers

Published on Dec 31, 2022 11:09 AM IST

The beverage is sold in 500ml bottles and is available in six flavours, including Blue Raspberry and Ice Pop.

ByMallika Soni

Scenes of chaos were seen at some supermarkets in the UK as customers struggled to buy the sought-after Prime Hydration energy drink. The drink was launched by Youtubers, a report said. UK's Adli stories witnessed a heavy rush as shoppers raced to buy a bottle of the sports drink which costs £1.99 ($2.41), Guardian reported.

The beverage is sold in 500ml bottles and is available in six flavours, including Blue Raspberry and Ice Pop. It was launched by former boxing rivals Logan Paul and KSI who are both famous YouTubers and have a combined fan following of 40 million,.

The wish to buy the drink was fueled by its' limited availability in Britain, leading to supplies selling out and bottles being offered for sale online for up to £10,000.

The drink was launched “to showcase what happens when rivals come together as brothers and business partners to fill the void where great taste meets function,” according to the creators.

Videos shared on social media showed people waiting outside stores, and others crowding around the bottles inside the stores from Bolton to London and Plymouth. The beverage first went on sale in October. The customers were then restricted to three bottles each.

“We’re sorry that some customers were unable to get their hands on this product. However, demand has been extremely high … we limited purchases to one of each variant per customer so that as many customers as possible had a chance to buy it” spokesperson of Aldi said as per Guardian.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Story Saved
