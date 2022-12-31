Which country will celebrate New Year 2023 first and last?

As the globe bids adieu to 2022- a year marked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Covid pandemic and conflicts, the world commemorates a fresh start of a calendar year annually by sharing greetings, eating, dancing and having fun. But did you know that not all the parts of the world do not observe the New Year at the same time. Even though the countdown to 2023 begins just before midnight worldwide, not everybody is ringing in the New Year at the same time.

The New Year will be ushered in throughout the day around the earth, with various countries embracing the start of the year with their customs and festivities.

Here are the countries that celebrate New Year first and last:

Which country will celebrate the New Year first?

Oceania is the place in the world which marks the New Year celebration first. Tonga, Kiribati and Samoa- tiny Pacific island nations- are the first to ring in a new Calendar year as here, January 1 starts at 10 am GMT or 3:30 pm as per Indian Standard Timing on December 31.

Which country will celebrate the New Year last?

Close to the United States, the uninhabited islands- Baker Island and Howland- are the places in the world to welcome the New Year the last as they kickstart their celebration at 12 pm GMT or 5:30 pm as per Indian Standard Timing on January 1.

