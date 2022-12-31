Home / World News / Which country will celebrate New Year 2023 first and last?

Which country will celebrate New Year 2023 first and last?

world news
Published on Dec 31, 2022 10:49 AM IST

New Year 2023: The New Year will be ushered in throughout the day around the earth, with various countries embracing the start of the year with their customs and festivities.

Happy New Year 2023: The New Year's Eve ball sits atop One Times Square in New York.(AP)
Happy New Year 2023: The New Year's Eve ball sits atop One Times Square in New York.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

As the globe bids adieu to 2022- a year marked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Covid pandemic and conflicts, the world commemorates a fresh start of a calendar year annually by sharing greetings, eating, dancing and having fun. But did you know that not all the parts of the world do not observe the New Year at the same time. Even though the countdown to 2023 begins just before midnight worldwide, not everybody is ringing in the New Year at the same time.

The New Year will be ushered in throughout the day around the earth, with various countries embracing the start of the year with their customs and festivities.

Read more: 6 facts on Barbara Walters who interviewed all US presidents since Nixon

Here are the countries that celebrate New Year first and last:

Which country will celebrate the New Year first?

Oceania is the place in the world which marks the New Year celebration first. Tonga, Kiribati and Samoa- tiny Pacific island nations- are the first to ring in a new Calendar year as here, January 1 starts at 10 am GMT or 3:30 pm as per Indian Standard Timing on December 31.

Which country will celebrate the New Year last?

Close to the United States, the uninhabited islands- Baker Island and Howland- are the places in the world to welcome the New Year the last as they kickstart their celebration at 12 pm GMT or 5:30 pm as per Indian Standard Timing on January 1.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
happy new year
happy new year

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out