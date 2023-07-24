Prince Harry, Meghan Markle cancelled party at the last minute after media reports on Netflix deal left them furious

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly cancelled a party at the last minute earlier this month after media reports about them left them furious. The pair was believed to be planning a party with friends to mark July 4. Gazebos that had already been set up in the garden of their Montecito home had to be removed when Meghan "instructed the planners to call it off". Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the track and field event at the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands, April 17, 2022 (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)(AP)

As per a source, Meghan and Harry were angry at rumours by the media that their business deal with Netflix was under threat. "They had a huge party planned at their home, which they cancelled just three days out," the source told New magazine, adding that the pair was left with "no choice but to cancel".

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal under threat?

These rumours about Harry and Meghan’s Netflix deal surfaced after it was recently reported that Meghan’s Spotify podcast will not be renewed for a second season. Insiders close to Spotify have claimed the royal couple failed to meet the productivity benchmark that was needed to receive the full payout, according to Wall Street Journal. Meghan, however, is reportedly planning to create more podcasts.

After the end of the first season, Spotify was reportedly planning to release a second season. Sources close to Meghan and Harry have claimed the couple would stop making Netflix documentaries, publishing memoirs and appear for interviews that do not speak well of the Royal Family.

After the Spotify snub, Head of Podcast Innovation and Monetisation at the streaming giant, Bill Simmons, publicly labelled Harry and Meghan "f***ing grifters.” A source at Netflix also suggested that a large amount of money could be withheld from the pair unless they began to pitch better ideas.

"Netflix was pleased to sign Harry and Meghan and is looking for some great ideas going forward," a source told The Sun. "But the remainder of the deal relies on them producing those good ideas. The deal’s continually under review which is normal for ones of this magnitude." A spokesman for the pair has reportedly refuted claims that the Netflix deal could end.