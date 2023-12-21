Prince Harry on King Charles- Princess Diana divorce: ’I don't pretend…’

Prince Harry revealed that his parents’ separation resulted in him and his brother Prince William "bouncing between two of them and never seeing either enough" as he talked about how the then Prince and Princess of Wales' split impacted his life while growing up. Royal Family: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is seen. (Reuters)

There were times when he and his older brother were not spending enough time with Princess Diana or father King Charles, Prince Harry said in 2017 while speaking in an ITV documentary about his mother.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Read more: When Kate Middleton gave Prince Harry this savage Christmas present

What Prince Harry said on his parent’s divorce

Prince Harry said, “There was the point of where our parents split and the two of us were bouncing between the two of them and we never saw our mother enough or we never saw our father enough. There was a lot of travelling and a lot of fights on the back seat with my brother, of which I would win. So there was all of that to contend with. And I don't pretend that we're the only people to have to deal with that. But it was an interesting way of growing up.”

Separately, Prince Harry said, “I've always heard people refer to my mother as paranoid, but she wasn't. She was fearful of what was actually happening to her and now I know that I was the same. I think she had a lived experience of how she was struggling living that life. She felt compelled to talk about it. She always spoke the truth of her experience.”

Charles- Diana separation

The separation of then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana was announced in December 1992 after 11 years of marriage. The couple were divorced in August 1996. A year after their divorce on August 31, 1997, Princess Diana died from injuries sustained in a car crash in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris, France.