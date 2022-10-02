Home / World News / London mayor Sadiq Khan denied Queen's statue, a report said. Then, a barrage

London mayor Sadiq Khan denied Queen's statue, a report said. Then, a barrage

world news
Published on Oct 02, 2022 08:02 PM IST

Sadiq Khan Faces Racial Abuse: Sadiq Khan's office said that the location of a statue for the late monarch was a decision for King Charles III and the royal family.

Sadiq Khan Faces racial abuse: Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.(Reuters File)
Sadiq Khan Faces racial abuse: Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.(Reuters File)
ByMallika Soni

London mayor Sadiq Khan received social media abuse after reports incorrectly claimed that he might block a new statue of Queen Elizabeth II in the city. Some British newspapers reported that Sadiq Khan had denied a place for Queen Elizabeth II's statue on Trafalgar Square’s fourth plinth which has showcased contemporary artworks since 1999.

Issuing a clarification Sadiq Khan's office said that the location of a statue for the late monarch was a decision for King Charles III and the royal family.

“Mayor of London has been repeatedly clear he stands ready to support the wishes of Royal Family whatever they are and will ensure our capital has a fitting tribute to our longest serving monarch,” his office tweeted.

Owing to the misleading reports, Sadiq Khan was accused of not being patriotic enough by social media users. The London mayor- whose grandparents were born in India and parents migrated from Pakistan to the UK- also faced racist slurs.

This comes less than a week after Sadiq Khan said that there had been 230,000 racist tweets about him since he took the role of London mayor in 2016. Inaccurate reporting that "demonised" him resulted in the hatred that he faced on social media, Sadiq Khan had said.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
sadiq khan queen elizabeth ii queen elizabeth + 1 more
sadiq khan queen elizabeth ii queen elizabeth

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out