e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Rishi Sunak gives £30 billion to tackle coronavirus in upbeat UK budget

Rishi Sunak gives £30 billion to tackle coronavirus in upbeat UK budget

The budget announcement was preceded by the Bank of England cutting interest rates in an emergency move to bolster the economy during the coronavirus outbreak, from 0.75 per cent to 0.25 per cent, amounting to a historic low.

world Updated: Mar 11, 2020 19:22 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
Rishi Sunak’s populist announcements included cancelling a planned rise in beer duty and freezing duties for cider and wine.
Rishi Sunak’s populist announcements included cancelling a planned rise in beer duty and freezing duties for cider and wine.(REUTERS)
         

As coronovirus-related deaths and cases mount in the UK, chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a package of measures worth £30 billion to tackle and deal with the challenge, insisting that like Brexit, the Boris Johnson government “gets things done”.

The budget speech telecast live from the House of Commons to millions presented a rare visual: behind 39-year-old Sunak sat Johnson, flanked by home secretary Priti Patel and attorney-general Suella Fernandes, reflecting a new high in multicultural Britain. Some saw Sunak’s confident performance peppered with some jokes as a ‘leadership audition.’

Opening the speech with measures to deal with the virus, Sunak said: “I know how worried people are... what everyone needs to know is we are doing everything we can to keep this country and our people healthy and financially secure. This is an issue above party.”

Sunak abolished ‘tampon tax’ on women’s sanitary products and allocated billions of pounds to infrastructure and various sectors, indicating the end of decade-long austerity initiated by the David Cameron-led coalition government in 2010, marked by deep funding cuts.

The budget announcement was preceded by the Bank of England cutting interest rates in an emergency move to bolster the economy during the coronavirus outbreak, from 0.75 per cent to 0.25 per cent, amounting to a historic low.

Bank of England governor Mark Carney said: “This is a big package. It is a big deal. It will have real economic effects, but also acting across the world and in a coordinated manner with the government in a way that makes it clear that we are going to bridge a situation, as opposed to allowing it to be turned into something worse.”

Besides incentives to the high export revenue earning Scotch whisky industry, Sunak’s populist announcements included cancelling a planned rise in beer duty and freezing duties for cider and wine. Business rate discount for pubs this year will be £5,000, up from £1,000.

tags
top news
‘Conspiracy in Delhi communal riots being probed’: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
‘Conspiracy in Delhi communal riots being probed’: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
On Scindia’s exit, Rahul Gandhi retweets a throwback pic to send a message
On Scindia’s exit, Rahul Gandhi retweets a throwback pic to send a message
Amit Shah cleared decks for Jyotiraditya Scindia’s entry into BJP
Amit Shah cleared decks for Jyotiraditya Scindia’s entry into BJP
Jyotiraditya Scindia is BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh
Jyotiraditya Scindia is BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
2020 Bajaj Dominar 250 price revealed
2020 Bajaj Dominar 250 price revealed
Delhi gang-rape convict wants action against cops for thrashing him
Delhi gang-rape convict wants action against cops for thrashing him
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
trending topics
Kerala TET answer keyJyotiraditya Scindia in BJPFuel Prices in DelhiJyotiraditya ScindiaNeha DhupiaMilind SomanYes Bank crisisCoronavirusCoronavirus Positive

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news