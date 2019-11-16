e-paper
Roger Stone, Donald Trump’s associate and friend, guilty of lying to Congress

Stone faces a jail term of 20 years, will be sentenced in February, and will remain free on bond, against prosecutors’ urging to imprison him right away.

world Updated: Nov 16, 2019 00:35 IST
Yashwant Raj
Hindustan Times, Washington
Roger Stone sits in a vehicle while leaving federal court Washington, Friday, November 15, 2019. Stone, longtime friend of President Donald Trump, has been found guilty at his trial in federal court in Washington.(AP)
         

Roger Stone, a longtime associate of President Donald Trump who liked to be called the master of political dirty tricks, was found guilty on Friday on all seven counts he had been charged with, including lying to Congress and witness tampering.

Stone faces a jail term of 20 years, will be sentenced in February, and will remain free on bond, against prosecutors’ urging to imprison him right away.

The case against Stone was the last filed by Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller. The trial took place just blocks away from US congress where an investigation is underway to determine the articles of impeachment against President Trump. Stone is the sixth Trump advisor or associate convicted of charges filed by Mueller.

Stone had been arrested in January by the FBI and charged with lying to the House intelligence committee in 2017 about his role, on behalf of the Trump campaign in 2016, in obtaining information about WikiLeaks’ release of emails stolen from Trump’s Democratic rival Hillary Clinton and the Democratic party headquarters.

Key Trump campaign operative had testified in the trial, such as Steve Bannon and Rick Gates.

“So they now convict Roger Stone of lying and want to jail him for many years to come,” wrote Trump on Twitter. “Well, what about Crooked Hillary, Comey, Strzok, Page, McCabe, Brennan, Clapper, Shifty Schiff, Ohr & Nellie, Steele & all of the others, including even Mueller himself? Didn’t they lie?”

