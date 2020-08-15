Russia begins production of Covid-19 vaccine, to be rolled out by Aug end: Report

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 14:15 IST

Russia has started manufacturing its new vaccine for Covid-19, the Interfax news agency reported on Saturday, citing the health ministry.

Russia has said the vaccine, developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute and the first for the coronavirus to go into production, will be rolled out by the end of this month. Some scientists said they fear Moscow may be putting national prestige before safety.