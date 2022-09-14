Russia sanctions amid Ukraine war 'here to stay': EU chief
Sanctions On Russia: "I want to make it very clear, the sanctions are here to stay. This is the time for us to show resolve, not appeasement," von der Leyen said.
EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday said the successive waves of EU sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine were here to stay and that Europeans must keep their resolve against Moscow.
"I want to make it very clear, the sanctions are here to stay. This is the time for us to show resolve, not appeasement," von der Leyen said in European Parliament during her annual State of the Union speech.
Russia jabs EU on gas sales: ‘Not the only region that can buy…’
The Kremlin on Wednesday played down the impact of lost gas sales to Europe on Russia's economy and said there were plenty of other countries that wanted to buy Russia's energy resources. Read more: What global energy agency said on oil production, demand: 'For now, China… There are regions developing at a much faster pace ... they can compensate for the (reduced) demand for (Russian) gas in Europe," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state: The solemn tradition explained
Queen Elizabeth II will lie-in-state from Wednesday ahead of the monarch's funeral on Monday. Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully last Thursday. Since 1910, when King Edward VII lay-in-state in British parliament's Westminster Hall, all sovereigns have lain in state at the historical 900-year old hall. Previous monarchs to lie-in-state in Westminster Hall include: Edward VII (1910); George V, the grandfather of Queen Elizabeth II (1936); and her father, George VI (1952).
Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Kazakhstan ahead of SCO summit
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday started his first trip abroad since the outbreak of the pandemic with a stop in Kazakhstan ahead of a summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin and other leaders of a Central Asian security group. Xi, wearing a blue suit and a face mask, was met on airport tarmac President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and an honor guard, all of whom wore masks.
Southern California mudslides damage homes, carry away cars
With thunderstorms forecast and more mudslides possible into Wednesday, evacuation orders remained in place in parts of the San Bernardino Mountains while a wildfire raging 500 miles (805 kilometers) to the north forced residents to abandon their homes. The Mosquito Fire burning 110 miles (177 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco erupted in the afternoon just hours after officials had reported making “great strides” in the battle.
At least 10 people trapped in collapsed building in Jordan
Rescuers were searching on Wednesday for ten people under the rubble of a collapsed building in the Jordanian capital where five people were confirmed dead so far, officials said. Read more: US' aid to Pakistan amid deadly devastating floods "There are at least 10 people under the rubble ... there are signs of life," said government spokesperson Faisal Shboul during a visit to the site in the Webdeh district.
