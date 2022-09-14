Russia jabs EU on gas sales: ‘Not the only region that can buy…’
"Europe is not the only consumer of natural gas and not the only continent that needs natural gas," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a conference call.
The Kremlin on Wednesday played down the impact of lost gas sales to Europe on Russia's economy and said there were plenty of other countries that wanted to buy Russia's energy resources.
"There are regions developing at a much faster pace ... they can compensate for the (reduced) demand for (Russian) gas in Europe," he said.
Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state: The solemn tradition explained
Queen Elizabeth II will lie-in-state from Wednesday ahead of the monarch's funeral on Monday. Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully last Thursday. Since 1910, when King Edward VII lay-in-state in British parliament's Westminster Hall, all sovereigns have lain in state at the historical 900-year old hall. Previous monarchs to lie-in-state in Westminster Hall include: Edward VII (1910); George V, the grandfather of Queen Elizabeth II (1936); and her father, George VI (1952).
Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Kazakhstan ahead of SCO summit
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday started his first trip abroad since the outbreak of the pandemic with a stop in Kazakhstan ahead of a summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin and other leaders of a Central Asian security group. Xi, wearing a blue suit and a face mask, was met on airport tarmac President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and an honor guard, all of whom wore masks.
Southern California mudslides damage homes, carry away cars
With thunderstorms forecast and more mudslides possible into Wednesday, evacuation orders remained in place in parts of the San Bernardino Mountains while a wildfire raging 500 miles (805 kilometers) to the north forced residents to abandon their homes. The Mosquito Fire burning 110 miles (177 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco erupted in the afternoon just hours after officials had reported making “great strides” in the battle.
At least 10 people trapped in collapsed building in Jordan
Rescuers were searching on Wednesday for ten people under the rubble of a collapsed building in the Jordanian capital where five people were confirmed dead so far, officials said. Read more: US' aid to Pakistan amid deadly devastating floods "There are at least 10 people under the rubble ... there are signs of life," said government spokesperson Faisal Shboul during a visit to the site in the Webdeh district.
US has a very close defence relationship with India: Pentagon
The United States has a very close defence relationship with India, the Pentagon has said as it dismissed questions about the latest multinational military exercises involving Russia, India and China. “India's a sovereign nation, they can make their own decisions in terms of who they're going to conduct exercises with,” Pentagon Spokesman Brig Gen Patrick Ryder told reporters at Ryder's news conference on Tuesday.
