Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Putin has given up on conquering Kyiv, says Pentagon chief
Live

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Putin has given up on conquering Kyiv, says Pentagon chief

  • Russia-Ukraine live updates: Speaking on the path of war, US officials have warned that the war in Ukraine may last for weeks or even years. 
Ukrainian soldiers sit on a armoured military vehicule in the city of Severodonetsk, Donbass region.
Ukrainian soldiers sit on a armoured military vehicule in the city of Severodonetsk, Donbass region.(AFP)
Updated on Apr 08, 2022 05:58 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

Russia-Ukraine live updates: The United Nations General Assembly suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council over civilian killings in Ukraine. This made Russia the first country to be kicked off the rights council since 2011 when Libya was suspended.

CLick here for complete coverage on Russia-Ukraine war

The UN General Assembly suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council in a 93-24 vote, with 58 countries abstaining.

The development has been praised by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Joe Biden, who has been calling to isolate Moscow from all important international forums.

Meanwhile, the European Union countries agreed to ban coal imports from Russia, the first time the bloc’s sanctions have targeted Moscow’s crucial energy revenues.

On Thursday, US officials warned the war in Ukraine may last for weeks or even years, as Kyiv’s foreign minister pleaded for urgent military assistance while it can still make a difference.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 08, 2022 05:54 AM IST

    Putin has given up on conquering Kyiv: Pentagon chief

    US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has given up on conquering Kyiv after his forces were soundly beaten back by the Ukrainian military.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
world news

Russia Ukraine war live updates april 8 2022

  • Russia-Ukraine live updates: Speaking on the path of war, US officials have warned that the war in Ukraine may last for weeks or even years. 
Ukrainian soldiers sit on a armoured military vehicule in the city of Severodonetsk, Donbass region.(AFP)
Ukrainian soldiers sit on a armoured military vehicule in the city of Severodonetsk, Donbass region.(AFP)
Published on Apr 08, 2022 05:57 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
world news

Bill introduced for automatic right to work to H-1B spouses in US

  • H4 visas are issued to dependent spouses and children accompanying H-1B, H-2A, H-2B, and H-3 visa holders to the US.
The H-4 Work Authorization Act seeks to grant the spouses of H-1B visa holding immigrants an automatic right to work after receiving their H-4 visa.(Photo for Representation)
The H-4 Work Authorization Act seeks to grant the spouses of H-1B visa holding immigrants an automatic right to work after receiving their H-4 visa.(Photo for Representation)
Published on Apr 08, 2022 05:57 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
world news

Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed: First Black woman to be US Supreme Court judge

US President Joe Biden, who committed to nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court during his presidential election campaign, said Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation was a “historic moment”.
US President Joe Biden takes a selfie with Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson at the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington(Twitter/@POTUS)
US President Joe Biden takes a selfie with Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson at the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington(Twitter/@POTUS)
Updated on Apr 08, 2022 12:36 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPrashant Jha
Close Story
world news

US Senate confirms first Black woman to Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson

The upper chamber of Congress erupted in applause as the 51-year-old was approved by a vote of 53 to 47 that ensures white men will not be the majority on the nation's high court for the first time in 233 years.
File photo of Ketanji Brown Jackson.&nbsp;(AP)
File photo of Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP)
Published on Apr 08, 2022 12:23 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

Russia will 'defend our interests' after UN rights suspension: Kremlin

"We're sorry about that," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Britain's Sky News, after the UN General Assembly voted to suspend Moscow from the rights council as punishment for the invasion.
People wave flags during a rally in support of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, in Simferopol, Crimea on April 7, 2022.&nbsp;(AFP)
People wave flags during a rally in support of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, in Simferopol, Crimea on April 7, 2022. (AFP)
Published on Apr 07, 2022 11:36 PM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for Covid-19 

Nancy Pelosi was scheduled to arrive in Taiwan on Sunday, in a show of support for Taipei amid concerns over cross-strait relations following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.(AFP)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.(AFP)
Published on Apr 07, 2022 11:09 PM IST
Copy Link
ANI | , Washington
Close Story
world news

Endgame for Imran Khan? Supreme Court orders no-trust vote on Saturday

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called a meeting the cabinet and his party tomorrow and will later address the nation. “My message to our nation is I have always & will continue to fight for Pak till the last ball,” he said
The Supreme Court’s verdict against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan led to immediate celebrations outside the court by opposition activists who were confident that their numbers in the National Assembly (REUTERS File Photo)
The Supreme Court’s verdict against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan led to immediate celebrations outside the court by opposition activists who were confident that their numbers in the National Assembly (REUTERS File Photo)
Updated on Apr 08, 2022 12:11 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRezaul H Laskar
Close Story
world news

Russia suspended from UNHRC over Ukraine killings, India abstains on resolution

  • Russia-Ukraine war: The UNGA voted on a resolution moved by the US to suspend Russia from the UNHRC over the Moscow's military aggression in the east European nation.
Hearing underway at the United Nations on Thursday.
Hearing underway at the United Nations on Thursday.
Updated on Apr 07, 2022 10:22 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
Close Story
world news

Pak SC deals a blow to Niazi’s conspiracy theory, trust vote on April 9

The Pakistan Supreme Court on Thursday declared the ruling of deputy speaker Qasim Suri dismissing no-confidence motion unconstitutional. The top court has also ordered the restoration of Assembly.
Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Imran Khan
Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Imran Khan
Updated on Apr 07, 2022 09:13 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Aryan Prakash
Close Story
world news

Ukraine war: Moscow says Kyiv’s draft peace deal unacceptable, reveals US role

  • Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow sees Kyiv's departure from demands put forth at talks in Turkey as a “manifestation” of the fact that the Ukrainian regime is controlled by the US and its allies.
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.(REUTERS)
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.(REUTERS)
Published on Apr 07, 2022 08:26 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
Close Story
world news

Pakistan: Election panel says snap polls not possible in 90 days, need 7 months

  • In a letter to President Arif Alvi, the polling body said it requires four months to complete the delimitation in addition to organising general elections in 90 days, news ANI reported, citing Radio Pakistan.
Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party attend a rally in support of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.&nbsp;(Bloomberg)
Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party attend a rally in support of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Bloomberg)
Published on Apr 07, 2022 08:15 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
Close Story
world news

Sri Lankan Prez Rajapaksa's 2 big challenges. And what he's doing to survive

Credit rating agencies have already warned of a potential default on Sri Lanka’s foreign debt of $51 billion, and the government hasn’t been able to raise more loans because of credit downgrades
Sri Lanka’s ruling Rajapaksa clan does not appear to be in the mood to share power with the opposition or dilute its hold on power. (AP)
Sri Lanka’s ruling Rajapaksa clan does not appear to be in the mood to share power with the opposition or dilute its hold on power. (AP)
Published on Apr 07, 2022 07:01 PM IST
Copy Link
ByRezaul H Laskar
Close Story
world news

Sri Lanka reserves drop to $1.93 bn in March, $8.6 bn due in payments this year

Sri Lanka crisis: An estimated $8.6 billion in debt payments fall due this year, according to Bloomberg, and low reserves raise questions about the ability to pay even a part of this sum.
nA man carries sacks of red onions at a market, amid the country's economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 7, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte(REUTERS)
nA man carries sacks of red onions at a market, amid the country's economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 7, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte(REUTERS)
Updated on Apr 07, 2022 05:45 PM IST
Copy Link
ByChandrashekar Srinivasan
Close Story
world news

US sanctions on Putin’s daughters difficult to understand, says Moscow

  • Failing to understand why Putin's daughters were targeted, Peskov said, "This is something that is difficult to understand and explain. Unfortunately, we have to deal with such opponents."
Russian President Vladimir Putin.(via REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin.(via REUTERS)
Updated on Apr 07, 2022 05:14 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
Close Story
world news

Another day, another record: China’s Shanghai battles worsening outbreak

The number of cases are increasing in China’s financial hub despite a lockdown and strict isolation policies
A man wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) drives a bus on a street during a COVID-19 lockdown in the Jing'an district in Shanghai on Thursday. (AFP)
A man wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) drives a bus on a street during a COVID-19 lockdown in the Jing'an district in Shanghai on Thursday. (AFP)
Updated on Apr 07, 2022 05:07 PM IST
Copy Link
BySutirtho Patranobis
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out