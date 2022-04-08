'Absolutely untrue…': Russia denies Ukraine station attack that killed over 30
Russia on Friday claimed it did not launch an attack on a train station in eastern Ukraine that killed at least 35 people, news agency AFP said. "All statements by representatives of the Kyiv nationalist regime about the 'rocket attack' allegedly carried out by Russia on April 8 at the railway station in Kramatorsk are a provocation and are absolutely untrue," its defence ministry said.
The defence ministry also said Russian forces did not have missions planned today in Kramatorsk, and that the missile that destroyed the train station - which is being used by hundreds of civilians to flee from areas being bombarded by Russia - 'are used only by Ukrainian armed forces'.
"We emphasise that Tochka-U tactical missiles, fragments of which were found near the Kramatorsk railway station and published by eyewitnesses, are used only by the Ukrainian armed forces. "
Moscow's statement was echoed by a military commander from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic - part of Ukraine's breakaway Donbas region at the centre of the war with Russia - who was quoted by Russian news agency TASS as calling the attack Ukrainian 'provocation'.
The European Union accused Russia of a 'horrifying' attack; EU council chief Charles Michel accused Russia of cutting off an escape route for civilians.
"Horrifying to see Russia strike one of the main stations used by civilians evacuating region where Russia is stepping up its attack," Michel tweeted.
"I strongly condemn this morning's indiscriminate attack...by Russia," EU foreign policy Josep Borrell said in a separate tweet.
Shortly before Ukraine's state railway agency said two Russian missiles had struck a station in Kramatorsk being used by civilians to evacuate from areas experiencing military conflict.
"According to (available) data, more than 30 people were killed and more than 100 were wounded in the rocket attack on Kramatorsk railway station," the railway agency said in its statement.
READ: Over 30 killed in Russian strike on Ukrainian station, rail company says
According to the mayor the city, Oleksander Honcharenko, there were about 4,000 people, most of them elderly, women and children, at the station when it was attacked.
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy described Russia as 'an evil with no limits'.
"They are cynically destroying the civilian population. This is an evil that has no limits. And if it is not punished, it will never stop," Zelenskyy said in a statement on social media.
Three trains carrying evacuees were blocked in the same region of Ukraine on Thursday, Reuters reported, after an air strike on the line, according to the head of Ukrainian Railways.
The attacks come amid what is being seen as Russia re-organising and re-focusing its attention on the Donbas region after failing to make headway in attempts to capture Ukraine capital Kyiv. Local authorities in some areas have urged civilians to leave while it is still relatively safe to do so.
The attacks also come amid a wave of 'war crime' accusations against Russia, particularly after images showing mass graves and alleged killing of civilians in the town of Bucha, which was occupied by Russian forces till recently.
With input from AFP, Reuters
-
In a first, EU bans Russian coal imports, targets Putin's daughters
The sanctions will also ban all transactions with four Russian banks, including VTB - the second-largest lender in the country. Following in the footsteps of the US, the bloc has extended the measures against Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters - Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova - in its updated list of individuals facing a travel ban and an assets freeze.
-
Covid cases rise in Shanghai, other cities in China make preps for possible outbreaks
Shanghai, China's financial hub, on Friday continued to grapple with rising Covid-19 cases with a record 21,222 fresh infections including 824 symptomatic ones being reported for the day before amid persisting food supply problems for its locked down 25 million residents. Besides the 824 symptomatic infections in Shanghai, 617 were reported from the northeastern Jilin province and the remaining from 18 provincial-level regions of China.
-
Over 30 evacuees killed, 100 injured after rocket strike on Ukrainian station
More than 30 people were killed and over 100 were wounded in a Russian rocket strike on a railway station in east Ukraine on Friday as civilians tried to evacuate to safer parts of the country, the state railway company said. It said two Russian rockets had struck a station in the city of Kramatorsk which is used for the evacuation of civilians from areas under bombardment by Russian forces.
-
Fuel pumps may go dry in Sri Lanka by end-April as India's credit line ends
Sri Lanka is expected to exhaust $500 million in fuel aid provided by India to mitigate the island nation's power crisis with the delivery of 120,000 tons of diesel and 40,000 tons of petrol over the next two weeks. India is scheduled to send three 40,000 ton-shipments of diesel on April 15, 18 and 23, with a petrol shipment of the same quantity to be sent on April 22.
-
Amid economic crisis in Lanka, another ex-cricketer calls India ‘elder brother’
A day after former Sri Lanka cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya expressed his gratitude to 'big brother' India for helping his country amid its worst economic crisis in decades, another former cricketer from the island nation, Roshan Mahanama, echoed the sentiment, saying that India has always been an 'elder brother.' The former ICC match referee also accused his nation's governments of neglecting the people. India, on Wednesday, sent two fuel consignments as assistance to its neighbour.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics