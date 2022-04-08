Over 30 evacuees killed in Russian rocket strike on Ukrainian station, rail company says
More than 30 people were killed and over 100 were wounded in a Russian rocket strike on a railway station in east Ukraine on Friday as civilians tried to evacuate to safer parts of the country, the state railway company said.
It said two Russian rockets had struck a station in the city of Kramatorsk which is used for the evacuation of civilians from areas under bombardment by Russian forces.
"Two rockets hit Kramatorsk railway station," Ukrainian Railways said in a statement.
It later added: "According to operational data, more than 30 people were killed and more than 100 were wounded in the rocket attack on Kramatorsk railway station."
Reuters could not verify the information. Russia did not immediately comment on the reports of the attack and the casualty toll. Moscow has denied targeting civilians since invading Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Three trains carrying evacuees were blocked in the same region of Ukraine on Thursday after an air strike on the line, according to the head of Ukrainian Railways.
Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have been regrouping for a new offensive, and that Moscow plans to seize as much territory as it can in the eastern part of Ukraine known as Donbas bordering Russia.
Local authorities in some areas have been urging civilians to leave the while it is still possible and relatively safe to do so.
Fuel pumps may go dry in Sri Lanka by end-April as India's credit line ends
Sri Lanka is expected to exhaust $500 million in fuel aid provided by India to mitigate the island nation's power crisis with the delivery of 120,000 tons of diesel and 40,000 tons of petrol over the next two weeks. India is scheduled to send three 40,000 ton-shipments of diesel on April 15, 18 and 23, with a petrol shipment of the same quantity to be sent on April 22.
Amid economic crisis in Lanka, another ex-cricketer calls India ‘elder brother’
A day after former Sri Lanka cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya expressed his gratitude to 'big brother' India for helping his country amid its worst economic crisis in decades, another former cricketer from the island nation, Roshan Mahanama, echoed the sentiment, saying that India has always been an 'elder brother.' The former ICC match referee also accused his nation's governments of neglecting the people. India, on Wednesday, sent two fuel consignments as assistance to its neighbour.
Afternoon brief: Afternoon brief: Man held for giving gun to Delhi riots accused
Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. Read more 'When Kohli raised young players' issues about Kumble's disciplinarian approach, I spoke to Sachin Tendulkar': Vinod Rai Vinod said he had taken the "the lead in the speaking to Sachin Tendulkar" after then India captain Virat Kohli informed him about younger players in the team feeling "intimidated" by Anil Kumble's style of coaching.
Russian weapons cheaper; firms keen on joint ventures, India told US: Report
India is believed to have conveyed to the United States that the alternatives to Russian weapons were too expensive, Bloomberg reported quoting people aware of India's recent exchanges with the US following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The report said India informed US Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland of the drawbacks of alternatives to Russian weapons. In March, Nuland came to India and held a consultation with foreign secretary Harsh Shringla.
‘Judicial coup’: Imran Khan aide lashes out at SC for ordering no-trust vote
A day after a 5-judge bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, in a major setback to embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan, unanimously set aside the National Assembly deputy speaker's dismissal of no-trust vote against the premier, Khan's aide Shireen Mazari on Friday described the development as a 'judicial coup.'
