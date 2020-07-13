Russian varsity claims successful trials of world’s first Covid-19 vaccine. Here’s how it was tested on volunteers

A Russian university has claimed the clinical trials of the world’s first vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on volunteers have been completed successfully.

The Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University began clinical trials of the vaccine against Sars-Cov-2, which causes the coronavirus disease, was produced by Russia’s Gamaleya Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology on June 18.

The Russian ministry of health sanctioned the trial on June 16.

The university has said the first group of volunteers would be discharged on Wednesday and the second on July 20.

Here’s how the clinical trials took place:

* The first group of 18 healthy volunteers got vaccinated on June 18.

* The second group of 20 volunteers received the vaccine on June 23 at the Practical Research Centre for Interventional Cardiovasology.

* The volunteers were males and females within the age group of 18 to 65.

* They receive a lyophilised vaccine or a powder from which a solution is prepared for intramuscular injection.

* Some participants reported headaches and elevated body temperature, however, the university said these symptoms resolved completely within 24 hours after vaccine administration.

* The participants have been kept in single or double wards on campus at Sechenov University.

* They will have to spend 28 days in isolation after the vaccine injection to protect them from exposure to other infections and after discharging they will be monitored for 6 more months.

* During isolation, the volunteers were offered psychological support.

* The Covid-19 vaccine developed by Gamaleya Institute is also being tested at Burdenko Military Hospital in Moscow.

* The military hospital is using the liquid form of the medication during the clinical trial.