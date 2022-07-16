Saudi prince's reaction to 'Will you apologise to Jamal Khashoggi's family'. Watch
The video of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) 'smirking' at the question of NBC reporter Peter Alexander as to whether he would apologise to the family of Jamal Khashoggi has gone viral. Alexander said after he asked the question, a Saudi aide grabbed his arm tightly. “Jamal Khashoggi, will you apologize to his family?” I shouted to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the end of the press pool spray. MBS had a slight smirk, before a Saudi aide grabbed my arm tightly," Peter Alexander tweeted. Biden told Saudi Prince he's to blame for journalist Khashoggi's murder: Report
Watch
In the video it can be seen that as soon as the question was asked, the host attempted to conclude the press meet by saying, 'thank you guys'. Another reporter asked, "President Biden, is Saudi Arabia still a pariah'. None of the questions was taken up and the meeting concluded as MBS smiled.
US President Joe Biden said he raised the issue of the 2018 murder of Jamal Khashoggi with the Crown Prince. "I raised it at the top of the meeting, making it clear what I thought of it at the time and what I think of it now," Biden said in a speech after hours of meetings with the Saudi Crown Prince in Jeddah. "He said he was not personally responsible for it, and he took action against those who were responsible," Biden said.
The Al Arabiya news channel, citing an unnamed Saudi official, said the Crown Prince told Biden that such an incident could happen anywhere.
Last year, Biden released an intelligence report indicating that MBS had ordered the operation at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul that led to the murder of Washington Post columnist and Saudi critic Khashoggi. But MBS was not sanctioned as the White House cited precedent regarding not sanctioning foreign leaders.
Biden's fist-bump with MBS drew flak as Khashoggi's fiancee Hatice Cengiz tweeted that seeing the fistbump Jamal Khashoggi would have said, "Hey @POTUS, Is this the accountability you promised for my murder? The blood of MBS's next victim is on your hands."
-
Biden told Saudi Prince he's to blame for journalist Khashoggi's murder: Report
US President Joe Biden who is in Saudi Arabia, raised the 2018 murder of Jamal Khashoggi during his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday and said that he believed the Saudi leader was responsible for the US-based journalist's death. Biden not only highlighted the progress in moving relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel towards normalization and said the US and Saudi Arabia agreed to partner on a "far-reaching" green energy initiative.
-
Elon Musk asks court to delay Twitter battle, cities ‘complexities’: Report
Tesla chief Elon Musk on Friday reportedly asked a Delaware court to delay the Twitter trial until next year citing that there are “complexities involved”. Last week, Musk terminated his $44 billion agreement to acquire Twitter Inc. and take it private. The Tesla chief had said that the company has made “misleading representations” over the number of spam bots on the service. This set the stage for a potentially lengthy court battle with Twitter.
-
4-year-old girl with Down syndrome killed by Russian missile
A 4-year-old girl with Down syndrome, Liza, was en route to see a speech therapist with her mother in central Ukraine when a Russian missile rained down from the sky. Wearing a blue denim jacket with flowers, Liza was among 23 people killed, including boys aged 7 and 8, in Thursday's missile strike in Vinnytsia. Her mother, Iryna Dmytrieva, was among the scores injured. After the explosion, the mother and daughter went in different directions.
-
China's Xi, in Xinjiang, signals no change to Uyghur policy
Chinese leader Xi Jinping, on a visit this week to the Xinjiang region where his government is widely accused of oppressing predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities, showed no signs of backing off policies that have come under harsh criticism from the US and many European countries. Under his leadership, authorities have carried out a sweeping crackdown on Xinjiang's Uyghur and Kazakh communities following an outburst of deadly separatist violence.
-
Rishi Sunak roasted for wrong spelling of 'campaign', he responds
As Rishi Sunak took part in his first in the first television debate to pitch for the UK PM post, he got roasted on Twitter after viewers pointed out that there was a spelling mistake on Rishi Sunak's campaign banner. Rishi Sunak took the Twitter banter in his stride and responded saying, 'Ready for spellcheck' in a tweak of his slogan 'Ready for Rishi'.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics