‘Blood' of future Saudi victims ‘in your hands’: Khashoggi's fiancee tells Biden
- Biden had vowed as a candidate to make Saudi Arabia a "pariah" but traveled Friday to Jeddah and was pictured fist-bumping the 36-year-old de facto ruler of the oil-rich kingdom.
The fiancee of Jamal Khashoggi said Friday that President Joe Biden had enabled Saudi Arabia's crown prince to take more victims after the US leader met and fist-bumped the man accused of ordering the journalist's murder.
In the form of what she imagined as a tweet by Khashoggi, Hatice Cengiz wrote to Biden, "Is this the accountability you promised for my murder? The blood of MBS's next victim is on your hands."
Khashoggi, a Saudi who wrote critically of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in The Washington Post, was strangled to death and dismembered in October 2018 after entering the kingdom's Istanbul consulate to fill out paperwork to marry Cengiz, who is Turkish.
Biden had vowed as a candidate to make Saudi Arabia a "pariah" but traveled Friday to Jeddah and was pictured fist-bumping the 36-year-old de facto ruler of the oil-rich kingdom.
"The fist bump between President Biden and Mohammed bin Salman was worse than a handshake -- it was shameful," said Fred Ryan, the publisher and CEO of The Washington Post, which has demanded accountability for the death of its late contributor.
"It projected a level of intimacy and comfort that delivers to MBS the unwarranted redemption that he is seeking," Ryan said in a statement.
-
Joe Biden fist bumps MBS, seeks to reset Saudi ties
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: US President Joe Biden gave a fist bump to Saudi state television, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman showed on Friday, during a trip to Saudi Arabia that is being watched for body language and rhetoric as Washington seeks to reset relations. The meeting between the two leaders appeared designed to sidestep any strains to the relationship.
-
More cunning than the 'old fox': Lanka's acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe
A lifetime's ambition was fulfilled Friday when Sri Lanka's six-times prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was finally sworn in as president. A few families have long dominated politics in the Indian Ocean island nation, and Wickremesinghe is the nephew of one its longest-serving leaders, Junius Jayewardene, who was in power for 12 years until stepping down in 1989. It was Jayewardene who brought him into politics by making him a deputy foreign affairs minister in 1977.
-
Boris Johnson to allies: 'Back anyone, but Rishi Sunak for Britain PM'
As the race to become Britain's next prime minister gained pace, caretaker premier Boris Johnson has reportedly told his allies to back "anyone but Rishi Sunak", according to a media report on Friday. According to the report, caretaker Prime Minister Johnson and his camp are running an “anyone but Rishi” hidden campaign after feeling betrayed over the former Chancellor's resignation which precipitated his exit from 10 Downing Street.
-
Acting Sri Lanka president's two decisions after assuming post
Sri Lanka prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe- who assumed charge as the acting president after Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigned - has taken two decisions as protests across the island nation continued over the country's worst economic crisis that has left people without essentials such as fuel, electricity and medicines. Wickremesinghe also abolished the presidential flag. The protests have been raging for months as the shortage of essential supplies continued.
-
After Rajapaksa, who are the main contenders for presidential race in Sri Lanka
The race to select Sri Lanka's next president has begun as Gotabaya Rajapaksa stepped down after fleeing to Singapore. The South Asian island nation is going through the worst economic and political crisis since its independence in 1948. Food, fuel and medicines are in short supply as inflation is seen touching 70%. The new president could hold office for the remaining two years of Rajapaksa's term before a fresh election in 2024.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics