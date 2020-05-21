e-paper
South Africa records first neonatal Covid-19 death, toll jumps to 339

A 2-year-old baby died due to complication that arose from Covid-19.

world Updated: May 21, 2020 08:26 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Johannesburg
Children queue for food at a school feeding scheme during a nationwide lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus disease in Blue Downs township near Cape Town, South Africa.
South Africa recorded its first neonatal coronavirus death on Wednesday, as the death toll jumped by 27 to 339, the health ministry said.

The two-day old baby was born prematurely and had lung difficulties which required ventilation support immediately after birth, Health minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement.

“The mother had tested positive for Covid-19 and the child subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 as well. It is important to appreciate the complexities of the underlying condition of prematurity,” he said.

South Africa, which has the highest coronavirus infections in Africa, reported 803 new cases in a 24-hour cycle, taking the total to 18,003 while 8,950 people have recovered.

