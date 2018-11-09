Today in New Delhi, India
Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena signs papers to dissolve parliament from midnight today: Report

The dissolution comes after an intense power struggle in the past two weeks.

world Updated: Nov 09, 2018 22:48 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Colombo
Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena gestures during a meeting in Kremlin in Moscow on March 23.(REUTERS)

Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena signed a gazette notification to dissolve the nation’s parliament with effect from Friday midnight, two sources told Reuters, in a move that will likely worsen a political crisis.

It will mean that new parliamentary elections can be held in January-February, one of the sources, a close ally of the president, told Reuters.

The dissolution comes after an intense power struggle in the past two weeks. That followed Sirisena’s sudden sacking of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and the appointment of former leader Mahinda Rajapaksa in his place.

First Published: Nov 09, 2018 22:47 IST

