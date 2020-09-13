e-paper
Suspension of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine trials showed fallacy of approach: RDIF CEO

The trials of the third phase of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine have resumed in the UK, days after they were halted over safety concerns.

world Updated: Sep 13, 2020 07:40 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Moscow
The company said that the “standard review process triggered a voluntary pause” to all global trials on September 6 so that independent committees and internal regulators could review the safety data.
The company said that the "standard review process triggered a voluntary pause" to all global trials on September 6 so that independent committees and internal regulators could review the safety data.(REUTERS)
         

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev on Saturday said that temporary suspension of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine candidate trials clearly showed the “fallacy of the approach” when countries “exclusively rely on novel and untested platforms” while choosing a vaccine for widespread use.

Amid question of full indemnification by some pharma companies from any risks from their vaccines by purchasing countries, Dmitriev clarified that Russia will not follow such approach as it has demonstrated the safety and efficiency of its human adenoviral vector platform, including its Sputnik V vaccine.

Extolling the benefits of the ‘Sputnik-V’ vaccine, he said that as the vaccine was based on ‘ human adenoviral vectors’, it was proven to be ‘safe and effective’.

“We are delighted that AstraZeneca has resumed its trials and continues to move forward. At the same time, the suspension of trials clearly showed the fallacy of the approach, when entire countries exclusively rely on novel and untested platforms when choosing a vaccine for widespread use, including the use of a monkey adenovirus vector or mRNA technology,” he said in the statement after AstraZeneca announced that it has resumed trials of Oxford vaccine candidate which were put on halt a few days back

“The postponement of the clinical trial also puts into question the request of some of the pharma companies for full indemnification from any risks from their vaccines by purchasing countries. Russia will not follow such an approach as it has demonstrated the safety and efficiency of its human adenoviral vector platform, including its Sputnik V vaccine,” he added.

AstraZeneca, a UK-based biopharma giant, had announced on Tuesday that the phase 3 testing of its Covid-19 vaccine being developed by it with Oxford University has been put on hold due to a suspected serious adverse reaction in a participant in the United Kingdom.

The company said that the “standard review process triggered a voluntary pause” to all global trials on September 6 so that independent committees and internal regulators could review the safety data.

