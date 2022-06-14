Today is World Blood Donor Day. Why it's important
The World blood donor day is observed every year on June 14 with an aim to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products for transfusion, as per the World Health Organization (WHO). The day also highlights the critical contribution that voluntary and unpaid blood donors make to the health systems to save lives.
The day is observed in order to support and provide an opportunity to health authorities to provide adequate resources to increase the collection of blood from voluntary, unpaid blood donors, as well as to manage access to blood and transfusion. It also supports “national blood transfusion services, blood donor organizations and other non-governmental organizations in strengthening and expanding their voluntary blood donor programmes by reinforcing national and local campaigns,” said the WHO.
Also read: World Blood Donor Day 2022: Doctors bust common myths around blood donation
According to the global health body, blood and blood products are essential resources for effective management of women suffering from bleeding associated with pregnancy and childbirth, children suffering from severe anaemia, patients with blood and bone marrow disorders, inherited disorders of haemoglobin, immune-deficiency conditions, victims of trauma, emergencies, disasters, accidents, among others.
Every day, several lives are saved by transfusion performed with safe blood and blood products. Reportedly, while the need for blood is universal, access to it is not. Blood shortages are particularly acute in low- and middle-income countries, as per WHO.
World Blood Donor Day 2022 theme:
The slogan and theme for the 2022 World Blood Donor Day theme is ‘Donating blood is an act of solidarity. Join the effort and save lives'. The day is focused on drawing attention to the roles that voluntary blood donations play in saving lives and enhancing solidarity within communities.
Mexico will host the day through its National Blood Centre and the global event will be held in the city on June 14.
Also read: World Blood Donor Day 2022: Know the many health benefits of donating blood
The 2022 World Blood Donor Day campaign:
According to the WHO, there are four specific objectives for this year's campaign - thank blood donors in the world and create wider public awareness of the need for regular, unpaid blood donation; highlight the need for committed, year-round blood donation, to maintain adequate supplies and achieve universal and timely access to safe blood transfusion; recognize and promote the values of voluntary unpaid blood donation in enhancing community solidarity and social cohesion; and raise awareness of the need for increased investment from governments to build a sustainable and resilient national blood system and increase collection from voluntary non-remunerated blood donors.
-
‘May Sikandar Kher get married': Anupam Kher’s birthday wish for Kirron Kher
Kirron Kher is celebrating her 70th birthday on Tuesday. Wishing her with a sweet yet humorous message, husband Anupam Kher shared some rare pictures of her from their yesteryears to recent times on Instagram.
-
‘Babar Azam called me a buddha. Got a lot of motivation from it': Pakistan star
Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan said captain Babar Azam's 'buddha' comment had given him a lot of motivation in striving to achieve optimum fitness levels. “I got a lot of motivation after Babar called me a ‘buddha’ [old man]. After getting injured, it’s difficult to field properly, so that’s why he called me a buddha,” Shadab said.
-
Are you physically fit to donate the blood? Know from experts
Observed by all member states of the World Health Organization, World Blood Donor Day is marked on June 14 to raise global awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products for transfusion, highlight the critical contribution voluntary and unpaid blood donors make to national health systems and also to support national blood transfusion services, blood donor organisations and other nongovernmental organisations in strengthening and expanding their voluntary blood donor programmes by reinforcing national and local campaigns. Blood donation is a noble act which can save many lives and any healthy person can donate blood - men can donate safely once in every three months while women can donate every four months between the age of 18-65 years.
-
World Blood Donor Day 2022: Doctors bust common myths around blood donation
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, doctors helped bust some common myths regarding blood donation and separated facts from fiction to encourage more people to come forward and donate blood. Dr Sanjay Gupta, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine at Gurugram's Paras Hospitals, listed 5 misunderstandings about blood donation that may cause donors to be fearful
-
Aamir Khan steps out with Azad for shopping, fans say ‘like father like son’
Aamir Khan spends a lot of time with his youngest child, Azad Rao Khan. Azad is 10 and Aamir's son from his second ex-wife Kiran Rao. The father-son duo was spotted shopping together on Monday evening.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics