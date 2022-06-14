World Blood Donor Day 2022: Doctors bust common myths around blood donation

Marked on June 14 each year, World Blood Donor Day (WBDD) aims to raise awareness about the need for safe blood and blood products and to thank voluntary, unpaid blood donors for their life-saving gifts of blood and for 2022, the World Blood Donor Day slogan is “Donating blood is an act of solidarity while Mexico will host the global event this year through its National Blood Centre. Donating blood, a selfless gesture that can save lives, is nonetheless a frightening prospect and despite decades of research and public awareness campaigns, the gift of life from a healthy person to someone who is sick or disabled remains a mystery.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, doctors helped bust some common myths regarding blood donation and separated facts from fiction to encourage more people to come forward and donate blood. Dr Sanjay Gupta, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine at Gurugram's Paras Hospitals, listed 5 misunderstandings about blood donation that may cause donors to be fearful -

Myth: My body will be deprived of blood.

Fact: The amount of blood taken from your body is about 400 mL (half a litre), which is about one-tenth of what you have in your system. The fluid you lost when donating will be replaced by your body. Furthermore, if you properly hydrate yourself following the surgery, your body will restore the lost blood in a matter of hours!

Myth: Donating blood weakens the immune system.

Fact: As soon as you donate blood, your body begins to replenish the blood that has been lost. It may take a few weeks for the immune system's warrior white blood cells to replenish to normal levels. However, if the body detects a threat, these can be created swiftly. The immune system of an ordinary, healthy human being has never been shown to be harmed by blood donation.

Myth: A person who is taking medication is unable to donate.

Fact: This is a half-truth. Donating blood is not recommended for people who are using certain medications. In most circumstances, however, drugs do not preclude someone from donating blood. Before donating, a person should consult with a physician to see if their current drugs would influence their ability to donate.

Myth: If I give blood, you can get an infection.

Fact: If you prepare your arm in a sterile manner before we place the needle to draw your blood. Infections at the 'draw' site are virtually unknown. There is no risk of contracting a bloodborne illness because all of the needles are new, sterile, and only used once.

Myth: Women are not allowed to donate blood.

Fact: Women are completely capable of donating blood. Only when they have a low haemoglobin level or are anaemic are they unable to do so. This is also true for guys. A donor must have 12.5 grammes of haemoglobin per decilitre (125 grammes per litre) to give blood. Anything less than that is deemed ineligible.

Adding to the list of myths, Dr (Brig.) Anil Khetarpal, Deputy Chief - Medical Services and Chairperson -Department of Blood Centre and Transfusion medicine at Gurugram's Artemis Hospital, shared -

Myth: If I donate blood, I will not have enough left in my own body!

Fact: Only one unit of blood is drawn from each blood donor which is less than 10 percent of total blood Volume. After blood donation, your body makes new blood to replenish what was lost. If you drink enough fluids, your body will replace lost fluids within 48 hours.

Myth: I’m on medication, so I can’t give blood?

Fact: Medications do not necessarily disqualify you as a blood donor but the reason for which you are prescribed medication could disqualify you. If the condition is under control and you are healthy, donations are usually allowed.

Myth: If you're diabetic, blood donation isn't for you!

Fact: You cannot donate blood only if you are on insulin for controlling blood sugar. You can donate blood if your blood sugar level is under control with the help of lifestyle changes and oral medication.

Myth: High BP patients cannot be blood donors!

Fact: Those with blood pressure between 140 mm systolic and 90 mm diastolic can very well donate blood. Antihypertensive medicines do not defer you from donating blood.

Myth: I don't have a rare blood type, is it really necessary for me to donate my blood?

Fact: Maintaining adequate supplies of blood is a constant challenge due to its short shelf life. A specific type of blood is required by many patients. At times, blood centres may have sufficient supplies of one blood type while experiencing a critical shortage of a different type.

Myth: Giving blood is time consuming?

Fact: Blood donation takes place in three steps: donor registration, medical examination and screening and blood collection / phlebotomy. The entire process takes approximately an hour, but the actual procedure of donating blood takes less than 10 minutes.