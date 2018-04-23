Truck runs over around a dozen pedestrians in Toronto: Police

A truck ran over around a dozen pedestrians in central Toronto on Monday, injuring as many as 10 people, police said.

“Update: unknown of extent of injuries, possible 8 - 10 pedestrians struck,” Toronto police wrote on Twitter.

Police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray says the van apparently jumped the curb, but the reason is not yet known.

The incident occurred Monday as Cabinet ministers from the G7 countries were gathered in Toronto to discuss a range of international issues in the run-up to the G7 meeting near Quebec City in June.