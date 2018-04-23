Truck runs over around a dozen pedestrians in Toronto: Police
Updated: Apr 23, 2018 23:53 IST

Toronto Police initially said on Twitter that eight to 10 people had been injured but later warned it was unclear exactly how many had been hurt or the extent of their injuries.
A truck ran over around a dozen pedestrians in central Toronto on Monday, injuring as many as 10 people, police said.
“Update: unknown of extent of injuries, possible 8 - 10 pedestrians struck,” Toronto police wrote on Twitter.
Police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray says the van apparently jumped the curb, but the reason is not yet known.
The incident occurred Monday as Cabinet ministers from the G7 countries were gathered in Toronto to discuss a range of international issues in the run-up to the G7 meeting near Quebec City in June.