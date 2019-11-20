e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 20, 2019

US government clears sale of $1 billion worth of naval guns to India

The MK-45 Gun System will provide the capability to conduct anti­-surface warfare and anti-air defense missions while enhancing interoperability with US and other allied forces, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.

world Updated: Nov 20, 2019 21:57 IST
Yashwant Raj
Yashwant Raj
Hindustan Times, Washington
From zero in 2008, India-US defense trade went up to $15 billion in 2018, facilitated by the signing of key foundational agreement.
From zero in 2008, India-US defense trade went up to $15 billion in 2018, facilitated by the signing of key foundational agreement.(AP)
         

The United States on Wednesday cleared the sale of 13 MK 45 anti-surface and anti-air naval gun systems, along with ammunition and related add-ons, to India for an estimated cost of $1.02 billion.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of a strategic regional partner,” the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, a pat of the US department of defense, said in a statement on Wednesday.

US congress was notified of the proposed sale on Tuesday.

“The proposed sale will improve India’s capability to meet current and future threats from enemy weapon systems,” the DSCA said further in the statement.

The DSCA states that the MK-45 Gun System will provide the capability to conduct anti­-surface warfare and anti-air defense missions while enhancing interoperability with US and other allied forces. “India will use the enhanced capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defense,” the statement read.

The gun systems are made by BAE Systems Land. No delivery dates have been made available yet.

The gun systems are currently being used by the US navy and the navies of South Korea, Japan and Denmark, according to BAE website, which added that gun’s range more than 20 nautical miles (36 km).

India has stepped up defense purchases from the United States in recent years as part of a growing defense relationship that includes greater interoperability and joint exercises — the first tri-services exercises are currently under way in India.

From zero in 2008, India-US defense trade went up to $15 billion in 2018, facilitated by the signing of key foundational agreements to enhance interoperability and changes in the US export regime, upgrading India to the status of NATO allies for the sale of sensitive defense equipment.

tags
top news
Cong-NCP combine okay with Sena chief minister, start discussing fine print
Cong-NCP combine okay with Sena chief minister, start discussing fine print
Black flags, tweets widen rift between Bengal govt and Governor Dhankhar
Black flags, tweets widen rift between Bengal govt and Governor Dhankhar
Why Maharashtra governor never invited Congress to stake claim for power
Why Maharashtra governor never invited Congress to stake claim for power
‘Won’t invest in Andhra’: Lulu group after Jagan govt cancels land deal
‘Won’t invest in Andhra’: Lulu group after Jagan govt cancels land deal
No formal exit from NDA: Sanjay Raut reminds after Parliament seat change
No formal exit from NDA: Sanjay Raut reminds after Parliament seat change
Mercedes with a soul: Daimler unveils Experimental Safety Vehicle in India
Mercedes with a soul: Daimler unveils Experimental Safety Vehicle in India
Team selection: Rohit’s workload to be discussed; changes expected
Team selection: Rohit’s workload to be discussed; changes expected
Amit Shah confirms pan-India NRC; clarifies on Citizenship Amendment bill
Amit Shah confirms pan-India NRC; clarifies on Citizenship Amendment bill
trending topics
HTLS 2019UPSC Result 2019Sabyasachi MukherjeeXiaomi Mi Band 3iPM ModiAnkhiyon Se Goli MareBSNL

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News