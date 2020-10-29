e-paper
Home / World News / Turkey condemns deadly knife attack in France’s Nice, foreign ministry says

Turkey condemns deadly knife attack in France’s Nice, foreign ministry says

In a statement, the ministry said Turkey stood in solidarity with the French people against violence and terrorism

world Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 21:21 IST
Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Ankara
A knife-wielding attacker killed three people in a suspected terrorist act at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday
The Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it strongly condemned the deadly knife attack in the French city of Nice.

In a statement, the ministry said Turkey stood in solidarity with the French people against violence and terrorism.

A knife-wielding attacker killed three people in a suspected terrorist act at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday, while a gunman was shot dead by police in a separate incident.

