Military helicopter crashes in Istanbul; 4 soldiers killed

The helicopter crashed between two apartment blocks in Istanbul’s Sancaktepe neighborhood and split into two.

world Updated: Nov 26, 2018 14:37 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Istanbul
Trukish Military
A military helicopter has crashed in an Istanbul neighborhood. Representational Photo(AP)

Officials say a military helicopter with five soldiers on board has crashed in an Istanbul neighborhood, killing four of them. The fifth soldier was rushed to a hospital with injuries.

Anadolu Agency said the helicopter, which was on a training mission, on Monday hit the roof of a building and crashed in between apartment blocks in Istanbul’s Sancaktepe neighborhood, on the Asian side of the city that straddles two continents.

No one else was hurt in the incident.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 14:24 IST

