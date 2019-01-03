Two Indians arrested in Nepal for allegedly trying to smuggle 235 kgs of cannabis

Two Indian nationals were arrested by the Nepal police on Thursday for allegedly trying to smuggle 235 kgs of cannabis from the Himalayan country to India, according to a media report.

The duo, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, were arrested while they were transporting the drugs in a container, the Himalayan Times reported, quoting police as saying.

“The duo have been arrested and the truck in which they were transporting the drugs has been impounded,” the police said.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 18:16 IST