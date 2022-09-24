Typhoon Talas lashes Japan killing 2, leaving thousands without power: 5 points

Typhoon Talas lashed central Japan on Saturday with heavy rainfall amid fierce winds, killing two and leaving tens of thousands of houses without power, Reuters reported. Earlier this week Typhoon Nanmadol, one of the biggest storms to hit Japan in years, killed two people and brought record rainfall in Japan.

Here are top 5 updates on Typhoon Talas in Japan:

1. Shizuoka city has been hit hard by typhoon Talas seeing a record 417 mm of precipitation, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

2. Winds at the centre of the Typhoon Talas were blowing at about 65 kph (40 mph), the agency said.

3. Power was cut to about 120,000 households, Reuters reported.

4. Some bullet train services have also been suspended amid heavy rainfall.

5. Typhoon Talas has been downgraded to an extratropical cyclone but caution has been urged by the weather agency.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?" ...view detail