US could make green card process easier, changes for H-1B too. Here's how

As the White House looks into recommendations of a commission to reduce adjudication and processing of Green Card applications, it could become easier for immigrants to US to get the Green Card. The Green Card, known as a Permanent Resident Card, is issued to immigrants to the US as evidence of permanent residency.

The commission's recommendations on the green card include reducing the adjudication and processing time for the applications to just six months. Removing all backlogs by April next year is also part of the recommendations, PTI reported.

“If there is a query or more information is needed, USCIS (the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services) and the Department of State (DOS) shall continue to process the applications outside the six-month goal and adjudicate decisions in a timely fashion. If an application is not completed in six months, then it will not be terminated and will continue to be processed in a timely fashion ongoing,” the commission said.

The recommendations would be very helpful as amid Covid related closures resulting in staff cuts, processing of green cards has been slow and difficult.

Out of the annual 226,000 green cards available, only 65,452 family-based preference green cards were issued in 2021.

The commission said in its report that family-based visa backlog exceeds 7.5 million applications and therefore speeding up the process was important.

Additionally, the commission also recommended automatic extension of work permit renewal to 365 days. Work permit holders apply for renewals for an automatic 180-day extension if their authorisation lapses.

Additionally, the committee has also recommended adjudicating requests for temporary work programmes, such as the H-1B and H-2A visas within two months.

