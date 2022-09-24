Home / World News / Elon Musk activating Starlink in Iran amid government's internet shutdown

Elon Musk activating Starlink in Iran amid government's internet shutdown

world news
Published on Sep 24, 2022 09:37 AM IST

Iran Anti- Hijab Protests: Iran has witnessed massive protests this week following the death of Mahsa Amini while she was in custody.

Iran Anti- Hijab Protests: Elon Musk speaks during a press conference.(AFP)
Iran Anti- Hijab Protests: Elon Musk speaks during a press conference.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Friday that he would activate the company's satellite internet service, Starlink in Iran amid massive protests in the country which have resulted in the government shutting down internet.

As US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States took action "to advance internet freedom and the free flow of information" to Iranians, Elon Musk said that SpaceX would do its bit for Iran through Starlink activation.

Iran has witnessed massive protests this week following the death of Mahsa Amini while she was in custody after being arrested by the morality police for wearing "unsuitable attire"- not wearing a hijab. Iran has imposed tough restrictions on the usage of the internet in a bid to stop the protesters from gathering amid international condemnation.

Elon Musk had already said on Monday that his company wanted to provide Starlink satellite broadband service to Iran and would ask for a sanctions exception. Starlink services are already being provided to Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.

At least 50 people have been killed by security forces in the anti-government protests, Iran Human Rights, an Oslo-based organisation, said, AFP reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
iran elon musk
iran elon musk

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out