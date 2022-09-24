Elon Musk activating Starlink in Iran amid government's internet shutdown

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Friday that he would activate the company's satellite internet service, Starlink in Iran amid massive protests in the country which have resulted in the government shutting down internet.

As US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States took action "to advance internet freedom and the free flow of information" to Iranians, Elon Musk said that SpaceX would do its bit for Iran through Starlink activation.

Activating Starlink … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 23, 2022

Iran has witnessed massive protests this week following the death of Mahsa Amini while she was in custody after being arrested by the morality police for wearing "unsuitable attire"- not wearing a hijab. Iran has imposed tough restrictions on the usage of the internet in a bid to stop the protesters from gathering amid international condemnation.

Elon Musk had already said on Monday that his company wanted to provide Starlink satellite broadband service to Iran and would ask for a sanctions exception. Starlink services are already being provided to Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.

At least 50 people have been killed by security forces in the anti-government protests, Iran Human Rights, an Oslo-based organisation, said, AFP reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON