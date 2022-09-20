Explained: Iran's morality police, hijab and violent protests over woman's death

Fresh protests broke out in Iran on Monday over the death of Mahsa Amini who had been arrested by the country's "morality police" for not wearing a hijab, AFP reported citing local media. The morality police enforces strict dress code in the country.

Since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini's death three days after her arrest on September 13, public anger has grown in the country as demonstrations were held across Tehran.

Who is the morality police in Iran?

The morality police in Iran enforce a dress code in the country that requires women wear to wear hijabs (headscarves) in public. The morality police also bans tight trousers, ripped jeans, brightly coloured outfits and clothes exposing knees. The dress code has been in place since the 1979 Islamic revolution in the country.

Why are the protests taking place in Iran?

The major cause of Mahsa Amini's death according to the protesters is that the 22-year-old was beaten up after her arrest by the morality police for not wearing a hijab. Although, the police have insisted there was "no physical contact" between officers and the victim.

Tehran police chief said that Amini had violated the dress code and that his colleagues had asked the girl's relatives to bring her "decent clothes", AFP reported.

Students rallied across Iran demanding "clarification" on how Amini died chanting slogans against the morality police. Some of them also took off their hijab amid the protests that have turned violent, reports said.

How has the world responded to the massive protests?

European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that Mahsa Amini's "unacceptable" death was a "killing" following the injuries that she suffered in police custody.

France condemned Mahsa Amini's death calling it "deeply shocking" while seeking a "transparent investigation... to shed light on the circumstances of this tragedy".

The United Nations decried Mahsa Amini's death saying, “Acting UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada Al-Nashif today expressed alarm at the death in custody of Mahsa Amini... and the violent response by security forces to ensuing protests.”

