Iran protests following Mahsa Amini's death intensify: 5 points

Iranian authorities said on Wednesday that three people including a member of the security forces had been killed during the unrest sweeping the country following the death of a woman in police custody.

Protests in Iran, which started after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last week, have entered the fifth day. Mahsa Amini, was arrested by morality police in Tehran for "unsuitable attire"- not wearing a hijab- and allegedly beaten up.

Here are 5 updates on protests in Iran following Mahsa Amini's death:

1. Protests have taken place across Iran prompting confrontations between demonstrators and security forces, Reuters reported.

2. Iran supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei did not mention the protests during a speech on Wednesday commemorating the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war.

3. Women have been present in the protests, with many waving or burning their veils, or cutting their hair in public as seen in videos shared on social media.

4. Hengaw, the Kurdish rights group, said internet had been cut completely in the Kurdistan province, where protests have been intense, AFP reported.

5. Tehran governor said authorities had identified 1,800 people with a history of taking part in previous riots and will be taken action against them.

Mallika Soni