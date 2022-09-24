Home / World News / China says US sending 'very wrong, dangerous signals' on Taiwan

China says US sending 'very wrong, dangerous signals' on Taiwan

world news
Published on Sep 24, 2022 10:01 AM IST

China-Taiwan Conflict: The United States is attempting to undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity over Taiwan, China said.

China-Taiwan Conflict: Flags of China and Taiwan flutter next to each other.(Reuters)
China-Taiwan Conflict: Flags of China and Taiwan flutter next to each other.(Reuters)
Reuters |

The United States is sending "very wrong, dangerous signals" on Taiwan, and the more rampant Taiwan independence activities are the less likely a peaceful settlement will be, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Read more: US, Canadian warships transit Taiwan Strait. China says 'on high alert'

The United States is attempting to undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity over Taiwan, Wang told Blinken on Friday in New York, according to a read out from his ministry on Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china taiwan
china taiwan

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out