UAE golden visa 6-month multiple-entry permit: Categories, fees, eligibility

UAE's expanded golden visa scheme came into effect on Monday as several amendments were introduced to the scheme. The golden visa now allows more categories of people to get the 10-year visa in UAE. Skilled professionals can also get long-term residency as the bracket of monthly salary requirement has been dropped from Dh 50,000 to Dh 30,000. Additionally, golden visa holders can get a six-month multiple entry visa which can further their chances to get a long-term residency.

What are the benefits of UAE's golden visa scheme?

The advanced visa system offers many advantages. These include: golden visa validity despite staying out of UAE for over six months, no limit on the number of sponsored domestic workers and family members being allowed to stay in the country during the visa's validity period even after the holder of the visa dies.

In addition to this, investors can get the golden visa if they purchase property worth at least Dh2 million, even if loan is used for the same.

What are the categories included in the golden visa scheme in UAE?

The categories for golden visa scheme have now been expanded. Now, investors (public /real estate), entrepreneurs, specialised talents, creative specialists, specialists in priority scientific fields, athletes, PhD holders, specialists in engineering and science and outstanding students will be included in the scheme.

What is the fees for the golden visa scheme for UAE?

The fee for the service is Dh1,150, Khaleej Times reportes and people can apply for the entry permit on the ICP website. If the application is rejected, issuance fees will be refunded.

