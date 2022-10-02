UAE changes immigration laws from tomorrow: How new rules could benefit Indians

The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE)’s advanced visa system which was announced last month is set to come into effect on Monday. The new visa rules include a 10-year expanded golden visa scheme, a five-year green residency favourable for skilled workers and new multiple-entry tourist visa which will allow visitors to stay in the country for up to 90 days. The changes in the immigration laws can have a major impact on tourists as well as those who wish to work or live in the UAE.

Here are the key things that have changed under UAE's new immigration laws:

The five-year green visa will allow foreigners to sponsor themselves without seeking help from UAE national or their employer. For this visa, freelancers, skilled worker and investors are eligible. Additionally, green visa holders can also sponsor their family members. In case, the permit for a green visa holder expires, they will be given a period of up to six months. A 10-year expanded residency is offered under the golden visa for which investors, entrepreneurs, individuals with exceptional talents will be eligible. Golden visa holders can sponsor family members and children. Family members of a golden visa holder can also stay in UAE after the holder's demise until the visa remains valid. Golden visa holders will also enjoy the benefit of 100 per cent ownership of their businesses. Tourist visas will now allow visitors to stay in UAE for 60 days. A five-year multi-entry tourist visa will allow visitors to stay in the UAE for up to 90 days in a row. The job exploration visa will allow professionals to seek employment in the UAE without a sponsor or host.

