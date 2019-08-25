UK PM to tell Trump to end trade tensions

world

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 06:25 IST

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday he would tell US President Donald Trump at this weekend’s G7 summit to pull back from a trade war that is already destabilising economic growth around the world.

Johnson and Trump are due to meet on Sunday morning for talks on trade and Brexit, as well as international topics where the two sides do not see eye to eye, like Russia, the Iran nuclear deal and trade policy on China.

Asked if he would be telling Trump he should not escalate the trade war with China, Johnson said “you bet”.

Speaking to reporters in Biarritz, Johnson said one of his priorities for the summit was “clearly the state of global trade. I am very worried about the way it’s going, the growth of protectionism, of tariffs that we’re seeing”.

Johnson, EU chief in Brexit blame game

Johnson said on Saturday that the European Union needed to drop its insistence on the so-called Irish backstop to avoid a “no deal” Brexit.

“I don’t want a ‘no-deal’ Brexit. I say to our friends in the EU, if they don’t want a ‘no-deal’ Brexit then we have got to get rid of the backstop,” Johnson said.

He also responded to EU Council President Donald Tusk, who earlier urged Johnson not to go down in history as “Mr No-Deal”.

“If Donald Tusk does not want to go down as Mr ‘No-Deal’ Brexit then that point should be borne in mind too,” Johnson said

First Published: Aug 25, 2019 06:25 IST