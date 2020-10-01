e-paper
UK seeking to move early on Covid-19, not spook people, says minister

“We’re not really trying to scare people,” Environment Secretary George Eustice told Talk Radio. “What we’re attempting to do through this is to act early, and in a targeted way in response to local outbreaks.”

world Updated: Oct 01, 2020 13:13 IST
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
London
Boris Johnson’s government is not trying to scare people with Covid-19 restrictions but simply to move early in an attempt to limit the potential economic damage
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is not trying to scare people with Covid-19 restrictions but simply to move early in an attempt to limit the potential economic damage of a much more serious outbreak, a minister said on Thursday.

“We’re trying to strike this ... difficult balance of acting early in a targeted way rather than waiting for the disease to get fully out of control,” he added.

