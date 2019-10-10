UK unit of Congress rejects Corbyn tweet on Kashmir meet, calls it an ‘internal matter’

world

The UK unit of the Indian Overseas Congress on Thursday condemned a version put out by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn after a meeting on Jammu and Kashmir, calling it a “twisted” account, insisting that such issues are an internal matter of India.

The IOC reacted to a tweet by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on Thursday evening: “A very productive meeting with UK representatives from the Indian Congress Party where we discussed the human rights situation in Kashmir”.

“There must be a de-escalation and an end to the cycle of violence and fear which has plagued the region for so long”, he said.

Condemning the version of the meeting in Corbyn’s tweet, Sudhakar Goud, IOC spokesperson, said in fact its eight-member team led by president Kamal Dhaliwal had insisted that external parties or forces have no say in what is an internal matter of India.

“We condemn Corbyn’s tweet. In fact, we repeated the statement of Rahul Gandhi that Jammu and Kashmir is India’s internal matter. If there is any issue, Congress will fight internally within the Indian Constitution – external forces have no role in such issues”, he said.

Goud said the team also highlighted its opposition to the emergency resolution on Jammu and Kashmir adopted at Labour’s recent annual conference, which raised hackles within the Indian community in the UK as well as in New Delhi.

Goud recalled informing Corbyn at the meeting that senior Labour MPs Virendra Sharma and Keith Vaz had called for the resolution to be recalled. According to him, the delegation also raised the perception that London mayor Sadiq Khan allegedly supported the recent protests outside the Indian high commission, which turned violent.

Corbyn’s tweet with a photo of him and IOC members provoked a response from BJP: Appalling! @INCIndia owes it to the people of India to explain what its leaders are telling foreign leaders about India. India will give a befitting reply to Congress for these shameful shenanigans!”

Labour’s resolution on Jammu and Kashmir was rejected by the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi, where its spokesperson called it “uninformed and unfounded”. Large sections of the Indian community in the UK have also turned on Labour and its MPs.

According to Vaz, the resolution “has been misguided and unhelpful” and was agreed without the approval of the party’s National Executive Committee or Corbyn. “It has created unnecessary distress and division within the party and the country”, he said.

Vaz said in a statement: “People have strongly-held views on Kashmir. Although many have settled in the U.K., they have friends, family and emotional links to the region. It would be wrong to allow this matter to distract from the amazing relationships they share in the towns and cities all over Britain”.

“I have therefore written to the chair of the NEC, Andi Fox, and to Corbyn, asking them to recall the motion and hold a proper debate at the NEC to adopt a common party position that does not divide our communities”, he said in a statement.

Labour MPs has been conspicuous by their absence in recent official events, including those commemorating Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary in London, amidst suggestions that the resolution was passed due to electoral compulsions.

The Hindu Forum Britain, which describes itself as a non-partisan umbrella body of Hindu organisations in the UK, said it is excluding all Labour MPs from its forthcoming annual Diwali reception in the British parliament.

It said in a statement: “The HFB believes that this resolution was uninformed and based on misinformation and its adoption is an attempt to win over votes of a certain section of the UK community”.

