UN chief says ‘worst is yet to come’, US records highest 24-hour Covid-19 death toll: 10 points

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 09:30 IST

The coronavirus pandemic has infected over a million people across the globe and has claimed nearly 60,000 lives.

While the original epicentre, China, is slowly limping back to recovery, the virus continues to wreak havoc in Europe and in the United States. On Saturday, China mourned those in the country who lost their lives in the battle against coronavirus. The country observed a nationwide three-minute silence.

Here are the key developments from across the globe:

1. The United States recorded nearly 1,500 coronavirus deaths between Thursday and Friday, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. This is the worst 24-hour death toll globally since the pandemic began.

2. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday renewed his call for a global ceasefire, urging all parties to conflict to lay down arms and allow war-torn nations to combat the coronavirus pandemic. “The worst is yet to come,” Guterres said.

3. The US government on Friday said that citizens who lack health insurance will be covered by the government if they fall sick with coronavirus.

4. IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva is describing the situation as “a crisis like no other.” “We are now in recession, it is way worse than the global financial crisis and it is a crisis that requires all of us to come together.” Georgieva says 90 countries have already approached the institution for emergency financing.

5. US employment plunged by 701,000 in March and the jobless rate surged to 4.4% amid the coronavirus crisis.

6. The United Kingdom death toll from the coronavirus rose by 684 to 3,605 as of 1600 GMT on April 2, up 23% on the previous day. As of 9 am 3 April, a total of 173,784 people have been tested of which 38,168 were positive.

7. Singapore will shutter schools and most workplaces as the city-state unveiled a raft of stricter measures intended as a “circuit breaker” to slow the spread of coronavirus.

8. Coronavirus can spread through just breathing and talking, said a high-level US scientific this week, suggesting that the virus that causes the disease is airborne and is spreading more easily and sustainably between people than previously believed.

9. More than 900 people died in Spain over the past 24 hours for the second day running. Spain has the world’s second-highest death toll after Italy with 10,935 fatalities from 117,710 confirmed cases.

10. In Germany, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has jumped by 6,174 to 79,696, and the death toll has risen by 145 to 1,017 in the last 24 hours.