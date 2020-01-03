US urges its citizens to ‘depart Iraq immediately’ after Soleimani’s killing

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 14:51 IST

The United States embassy in Baghdad on Friday urged its citizens to “depart Iraq immediately” fearing fallout after the killing of Iranian Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani.

“Due to heightened tensions in Iraq and the region, the US Embassy urges American citizens to heed the January 2020 Travel Advisory and depart Iraq immediately. US citizens should depart via airline while possible, and failing that, to other countries via land,” it said in a statement.

The embassy issued the statement hours after the Quds Force leader and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed in an air strike.

Iran’s president Hassan Rouhani called the US airstrike near Baghdad’s airport a “heinous crime” and said the country “will take revenge”.

Iran’s president added that “the path of resistance to US excesses will continue.”