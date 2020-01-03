e-paper
Home / World News / US urges its citizens to 'depart Iraq immediately' after Soleimani's killing

US urges its citizens to ‘depart Iraq immediately’ after Soleimani’s killing

The embassy issued the statement hours after the Quds Force leader and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed in an air strike.

world Updated: Jan 03, 2020 14:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The United States embassy in Baghdad on Friday urged its citizens to “depart Iraq immediately” fearing fallout after the killing of Iranian Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani.
The United States embassy in Baghdad on Friday urged its citizens to “depart Iraq immediately” fearing fallout after the killing of Iranian Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani.(AP)
         

The United States embassy in Baghdad on Friday urged its citizens to “depart Iraq immediately” fearing fallout after the killing of Iranian Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani.

“Due to heightened tensions in Iraq and the region, the US Embassy urges American citizens to heed the January 2020 Travel Advisory and depart Iraq immediately. US citizens should depart via airline while possible, and failing that, to other countries via land,” it said in a statement.

Also Watch: Qasem Soleimani killed by a US air strike, all you need to know

 

The embassy issued the statement hours after the Quds Force leader and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed in an air strike.

Iran’s president Hassan Rouhani called the US airstrike near Baghdad’s airport a “heinous crime” and said the country “will take revenge”.

Iran’s president added that “the path of resistance to US excesses will continue.”

