Did Beyonce bail on DNC or was it just a rumour planted by White House political director? ‘Sorry guys my 6 year...’

Beyonce's absence from the most important event of Kamala Harris' life disappointed the singer's fan as there were speculations that she will grace the Democratic National Convention with her presence on Thursday. TMZ issued an apology for falsely reporting that Queen Bey would be taking the DNC stage. Following Beyonce's absence from the DNC in Chicago, Republicans claimed that Democrats were engaged in a complex plot to mislead voters.(AP)

“To quote the great Beyonce: We gotta lay our cards down, down, down … we got this one wrong,” TMZ said in a statement on X Thursday night.

Her admirers were left waiting for the megastar until the very last minute, only to discover that there would be no unexpected musical appearance.

Following Beyonce's absence from the DNC in Chicago, Republicans claimed that Democrats were engaged in a complex plot to mislead voters.

Some on the Right speculated that Democrats were merely using a shady promotional strategy to attract more ratings for Harris's prime-time speech.

Did Harris campaign and White House plant rumour to draw audience?

Sean Davis, the co-founder of the Federalist, posted on X complaining, “Kamala Harris is so bad at this her own party had to lie and tell attendees Beyonce was coming so people wouldn't bail before Harris's speech and leave a bunch of empty seats for the cameras.”

Prior to this, Davis worked for Republican Texas governor Rick Perry as well as Republican senator from Oklahoma Tom Coburn.

Despite the fact that there is no concrete proof to support the theory that Harris's team misled Americans about the unexpected guest appearance, other Republicans too hopped on board with the assertions and voiced their complaints on social media.

The Vice President came under fire from political activist CJ Pearson, who serves as the director of the Youth Advisory Council of the Republican National Committee, for becoming “far too comfortable lying.”

Laura Loomer, the Right-wing television personality, expressed similar worries on X.

“The Democrats intentionally lied tonight and said that [Beyonce] was going to be the special guest at the DNC to get people to watch,” Loomer stated, adding “Democrats lied to boost viewership.”

In a post on X, the political director of the White House seemed to hint at the Beyonce's arrival. Emmy Ruiz later claimed that her 6-year-old kid “took my phone” to post the message on social media.

“They planted the story with TMZ too,” Loomer said, alluding to a piece published on the entertainment website that purported to verify the performer's attendance at the DNC.

The Harris camp has adopted Beyonce's popular song “Freedom” as its unofficial anthem, using it in a number of rallies and advertising campaigns.

Notably, the 2020 Biden-Harris ticket received support from the Grammy Award winner.