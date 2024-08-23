Mallika Sherawat praises 'self-made' Kamala Harris: ‘Women politicians are rare in India’

Mallika Sherawat recently support on social media thanks to a throwback video in which a journalist attacked her for calling India ‘regressive’. The actor has now spoken about the impact of US Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, in reference to another old post of hers. In an old post, she had predicted that Kamala could become the future US President. Now, in an interview with Vanity Fair, Mallika praised Kamala again. (Also read: Mallika Sherawat's old 'Kamala Harris could be US President' tweet resurfaces, fans say ‘she was spot on’) Mallika Sherawat reacted to her old Kamala Harris tweet and said women politicians are rare in India.

Mallika Sherawat on lesser women politicians in India

She lauded her for being a self-made leader, in contrast to women politicians from ‘dynastic or royal families’ in India. Mallika recalled attending an intimate Beverly Hills fundraiser for Kamala who was then running for California attorney general and stated that, “I was feeling like a fish out of water. It was my first time in LA, and she really put me at ease. I remember her saying that getting out of your comfort zone is good to build character, and it’ll make you a stronger person."

Mallika added, "Coming from India, female politicians are so rare. If they are there, they come from a very dynastic or royal family. Here I was meeting a lady who had built everything with her own two hands.”

Malllika's 2009 tweet resurfaced a month ago in which she shared a picture with the US Presidential nominee and wrote, “Having fun at a fancy event with a woman who they say could be US President, Kamala Harris. Chicks rule!”

Why Mallika was in news recently

For the unversed, during a 2013 press conference for the Indian reality show Bachelorette India, Mallika was asked why does she find India regressive. The actor reshared the post and mentioned that she was ‘harassed’ and ‘bullied’ for her opinion. The actor pointed out, “With female foeticide and infanticide happening in almost a daily basis, with gangrapes making the headlines of every newspaper… Today I read in the paper, according to UNFPA, 40 percent of Indian women are married below the age of 18, I think it is a very, very regressive state for women. And I stand by it.”

Mallika Sherawat's acting career

Mallika made her Bollywood debut with Govind Menon's Khwahish (2003). She later achieved her first commercial hit with Anurag Basu's Murder, co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Ashmit Patel. The film was produced by Mahesh Bhatt and became one of the biggest hits of 2004. She also worked in popular movies such as Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Welcome, Double Dhamaal, and Dirty Politics. Additionally, the actor starred in Hollywood films like Hiss and Politics of Love.

Mallika was last seen in the Tamil horror-thriller Pambattam.