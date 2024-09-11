 Elon Musk doesn't think ABC was ‘fair’ to Trump, has mild change of heart for Harris - Hindustan Times
Elon Musk doesn't think ABC was ‘fair’ to Trump, has mild change of heart for Harris

ByArya Vaishnavi
Sep 11, 2024 09:02 PM IST

Musk, who formally endorsed Trump in July, seemingly had a slight change of heart for Harris

Elon Musk has called out ABC for not being “fair” to Donald Trump. The SpaceX founder shared a series of tweets amid the first presidential debate since Joe Biden’s exit from the race. While the tech leader has been a staunch supporter of the former president throughout his bid against Kamala Harris, Musk acknowledged that the Democratic nominee surpassed expectations in the fiery Philadelphia showdown on Tuesday.

Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 8, 2024 Elon Musk is seen during the final match between Italy's Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz of the U.S. REUTERS/Mike Segar(REUTERS)
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 8, 2024 Elon Musk is seen during the final match between Italy's Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz of the U.S. REUTERS/Mike Segar(REUTERS)

Musk reacts to Trump-Harris ABC debate, calls out network for not being ‘fair’ to ex-prez

The 53-year-old businessman took to his social media platform, X, formerly Twitter, to point out that the debate moderators were unfair to the Republican nominee. However, it appeared that he seemingly had a change of heart for the vice president as he said, “While I don’t think the debate hosts were fair to @realDonaldTrump, @KamalaHarris exceeded most people’s expectations tonight.”

ALSO READ: Trump breaks silence after ‘rigged’ ABC debate with Harris, says he won ‘by a lot’

Musk, who formally endorsed Trump in July, went on to say, “That said, when it comes to getting things done, not just saying nice-sounding words, I strongly believe that Trump will do a far better job.” The Tesla Motors CEO declared his support for the ex-prez shortly after the assassination attempt, where Trump walked away with a minor ear injury when a shooter opened fire during his Pennsylvania rally.

ALSO READ: RFK Jr shreds ABC's Trump-Harris debate moderators for being ‘clearly biased’

Despite his mild change of heart, Musk argued that “if Kamala can do great things, why hasn’t she?” The tech billionaire also called out the US president, saying, “Biden rarely shows up for work, so she’s basically in charge already.” “The question comes down to this: do you want current trends to continue for 4 more years or do you want change?” Musk asked his 197.3 million followers on X.

Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump.
Follow Us On