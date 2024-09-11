Elon Musk's offer to give ‘child’ to Taylor Swift leaves netizens shocked, declares ‘will guard your cats with…’

Elon Musk launched a scathing attack against American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift after she rewarded Kamala Harris with her endorsement following the US VP's stunning performance in the first presidential debate with Donald Trump. Taylor Swift, one of the music industry's biggest stars, declared in an Instagram post that she would vote for Harris and her VP candidate JD Vance. Elon Musk reacted shortly after her Harris endorsement.

Swift, one of the music industry's biggest stars, declared in an Instagram post that she would vote for Harris and her VP candidate JD Vance.

“I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos,” Swift wrote in the post, which included a link to a voter registration website.

With over $1 billion in ticket sales from her most recent tour, Swift has a devoted fan base among young women, who are an important electoral target in November. The post garnered over 4 million likes so far.

In her post, Swift signed the message “Childless Cat Lady” by sharing a picture of herself cuddling her cat Benjamin Button. This was in reference to Donald Trump's running mate JD Vance's remarks targeting women without children such as Harris and other Democrats.

In an interview from 2021 that was widely shared on social media ahead of US election, Vance expressed dissatisfaction about the US being run by Democrats, corporate oligarchs, and “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too”.

The pop star further claimed that Trump's choice to publish images created by AI implying that she had endorsed him was a contributing factor in her decision to support Harris.

Also Read: Who won the presidential debate? Kamala Harris ‘made a strong showing,’ Donald Trump ‘correctly held her accountable’

Musk makes bizarre remarks: ‘I will give you a child’

Reacting to Swift's endorsement, Musk, who is supporting Trump in this election, tweeted, “Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life.”

Musk's post garnered over 1.3 million views so far, with one X user wondering, “Am I reading this right that you are offering to have a child with Taylor Swift.”

While another X user expressed shock writing, “My God”, Libs of TikTok asked, “What is happening?”

Calling Musk and his tweet “creepy” and “weird”, one Swift's fan commented, the singer “wants precisely zero to do with you.”

In her post, Swift said Trump's posts about the singer made her realized that “I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter.” She told US voters and her fans that “I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice.”

Meanwhile, Trump campaign dismissed Swift's endorsement, saying that this is a proof that “Democratic Party has unfortunately become a party of the wealthy elites.”

“There’s many Swifties for Trump out there in America,” Trump's spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said.