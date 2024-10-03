Ivanka Trump goes philanthropic and joins Hurricane Helene disaster relief, makes SpaceX donations in North Carolina

Days after former President Donald Trump launched a GoFundMe campaign to support Hurricane Helene victims, his daughter, Ivanka Trump, landed in Hickory, North Carolina, to join in on the philanthropic gestures extended by relief organisations. Ivanka Trump, daughter of former U.S. President Donald Trump on stage at the end of the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Getty Images via AFP)

The former advisor to the POTUS was pictured in Western North Carolina on Wednesday, October 2, as she stepped up to help out the community alongside humanitarian foundations such as CityServe, Love & Life and Mercy Chefs.

Nearly a week after landfall, the devastating impact of the catastrophic storm has pushed the US state back into the “old-fashioned ways of communicating and coping,” as reported by the Associated Press. Residents have experienced isolation and have been devoid of electricity.

Also read | Melania Trump’s chilling admission about Donald Trump: ‘My worst fear…and it happened’

Meanwhile, several reports have estimated that the death toll in such trying times has risen to nearly 190, while hundreds of others are unaccounted for in the southeastern US. North Carolina was hit the hardest due to severe flooding. As per numbers reported by CNN, the Old North State has lost 95 people (and presumably counting).

Ivanka Trump helps deliver Starlink devices for internet connection to Hurricane Helene victims in western North Carolina

Ivanka’s contributions to the relief efforts included delivering 300 Starlink systems donated by SpaceX, The Charlotte Observer noted. This donation will help communities in the US state stay connected via high-speed internet.

Also read | Walz's ‘knucklehead’ response goes viral, meme fest galore

According to pictures obtained by TMZ, Trump’s daughter was spotted working alongside volunteers. Her 10-year-old, Joseph, accompanied her. Together, they served people hot meals and Planet Harvest’s fresh produce and left behind other emergency supplies for those in need.

SpaceX boss Elon Musk, a staunch Trump supporter, also wrote on his X, formerly Twitter, “Since the Hurricane Helene disaster, SpaceX has sent as many Starlink terminals as possible to help areas in need.” He added, “Earlier today, @realDonaldTrump alerted me to additional people who need Starlink Internet in North Carolina. We are sending them terminals right away.”