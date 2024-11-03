‘Just pathetic’: Trump tears into Harris for ‘cosplaying with elites’ on SNL as US VP faces backlash over ‘fake accent’

Donald Trump blasted his Democratic rival Kamala Harris after she made a surprising appearance on Saturday Night Live just three days ahead of the US presidential election. Kamala Harris' SNL appearance came after popular podcaster Joe Rogan informed that she has refused to appear in a long interview over scheduling conflicts.(AP)

Her SNL appearance came after popular podcaster Joe Rogan informed that Harris campaign has made few demands to appear in an interview and hinted that the US Vice President has refused to come on his podcast over scheduling conflicts.

On Saturday, Harris' aircraft made a sudden stop in New York City to make an unexpected appearance on the NBC sitcom show.

In a statement to Daily Mail, Trump's Communications Director Steven Cheung accused the Democratic contender of “cosplaying” with her “elite friends.”

He went on to claim that she has “nothing significant to offer” Americans in her presidential campaign.

“Kamala Harris has nothing substantive to offer the American people, so that's why she's living out her warped fantasy cosplaying with her elitist friends on Saturday Night Leftists as her campaign spirals down the drain into obscurity,” Cheung said.

Continuing his tirade against Harris , he said that her “destructive policies” have caused unimaginable suffering and harm to all Americans over the past four years. “She broke it, and President Trump will fix it.”

Kamala Harris targeted for ‘fake accent’

Meanwhile, Harris received major backlash for employing her “fake accent.”

“Kamala Harris spent three hours rehearsing for this cringe fest on SNL. Complete with the fake black accent. This is a tough watch. Good Lord,” one X user wrote.

“Just hearing Kamala’s fake hood accent lowered my credit score by 50 points,” wrote another stated, “These fake accents would be bad enough, if she was even halfway decent at them, but this is just pathetic, you know it’s bad if I’m embarrassed for her.”

Harris, who is of Indian and Jamaican heritage, has been mocked for using a “blaccent” since she alters her speech and tone of voice according to the race, class, and other characteristics of her audience.

She was ridiculed online last week for preaching to a largely black crowd with a “fake accent”.