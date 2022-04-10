Watch | UK PM, Ukraine's Zelenskyy walk on streets of Kyiv amid Russian invasion
- In the video shared by Zelenskyy's office, the two leaders can be seen walking through the largely empty but heavily guarded city centre.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson walked alongside Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the streets of Kyiv during his surprise visit to the war-hit nation. In an over two-minute-long video shared by the Ukrainian government, the two leaders can be seen walking through the largely empty city centre guarded by snipers and other heavy security.
The leaders greet several passersby as they walk through Kyiv's main Kreshchatyk street to the Maidan square.
One of the passersby, visibly emotional to see the British leader in the Ukrainian capital, said, "We need you."
To this, Johnson replied: "Nice to meet you. We are privileged to help. You have a remarkable president, Mr Zelenskyy."
Johnson's unannounced visit was the first of a G7 leader since Russia launched the invasion on February 24. The British Prime Minister pledged 120 armoured vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems, part of another 100 million pounds ($130 million) of high-grade military equipment. He also confirmed an additional $500 million in World Bank lending, taking UK's total loan guarantee up to $1 billion.
Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have been displaced due to the offensive launched by Putin calling it a “special military operation”. Despite having superior military might, Russia has faced major setbacks in its attempt to capture Ukraine and overthrow the Zelenskyy government. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov recently admitted “significant losses” in the war against Ukraine in its most sombre assessment so far.
Johnson said Ukraine defied the odds pushing Russian forces “from the gates of Kyiv, achieving the greatest feat of arms of the 21st century.″ He credited “Zelenskyy’s resolute leadership and the invincible heroism and courage of the Ukrainian people” for thwarting what he calls the “monstrous aims” of Putin.
