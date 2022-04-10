Russian forces still using IEDs to inflict casualties: UK intelligence
Russian forces continue to use improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to inflict casualties, lower morale, and restrict Ukrainian freedom of movement, according to British military intelligence on Saturday.
"Russian forces also continue to attack infrastructure targets with a high risk of collateral harm to civilians," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
Russia's departure from northern Ukraine leaves evidence of the disproportionate targeting of non-combatants, the statement said.
Russia has denied targeting civilians in what it calls a "special operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" its southern neighbor.
Rise and fall of Imran Khan: 10 things to know about cricketer-turned-Pak PM
From becoming the greatest (arguably) cricketer to have braced Pakistan and winning the World Cup to launching his own political party and then going on to become the country's prime minister, the boy from Lahore with a Midas-like touch, caught on a sticky wicket, has now been ousted as the Prime Minister of Pakistan through a historic no-confidence motion passed in a midnight session of the National Assembly.
PM Imran Khan loses no-trust vote, ousted from power in Pakistan
Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government in Pakistan on Saturday midnight has been ousted from power after Khan failed the no-confidence motion moved against him by the opposition, after a day-long political drama. Lower a member of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, house speaker Asad Qaisar, who had adjourned the house three times on Saturday, announced lower house Speaker Qaiser's resignation, heightening the drama in the chamber. The prime minister's supporters claim there is a foreign conspiracy to oust him.
Pak speaker Asad Qaiser, deputy speaker Qasim Suri quit amid political drama
Pakistan National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser and deputy speaker Qasim Suri on Saturday night tendered their resignations amid an impasse over a parliamentary vote to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan. Khan tried to block a no-confidence motion last week and dissolved the lower house of parliament, but Pakistan's top court ordered on Thursday the vote would have to be held by Saturday.
Imran Khan says Pakistan army chief Gen Bajwa not sacked: Reports
According to Geo News, which cited sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan told some journalists that he has no plans to make changes to the defence department. On Saturday night, army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Khan amid an impasse over a parliamentary vote to oust the premier, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. When asked about the no-confidence motion, Khan repeated that he would not accept defeat at “any cost”.
UK PM meets Zelenskyy, YouTube blocks Russian parliament channel | Top points
Over 4.4 million Ukrainian refugees have fled their nation since the Russian invasion started on February 24, according to the UN refugee agency UNHCR. The latest figures said that the total number of refugees were 4,441,663 on Saturday, which was 59,347 more than the day before.
